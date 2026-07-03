College Basketball

College Basketball is a collegiate sports competition in the United States, primarily governed by the NCAA since 1906. It features men's and women's teams from hundreds of universities competing across regional conferences, culminating in national tournaments. The NCAA March Madness tournament is the pinnacle event, attracting intense nationwide attention every spring with its high-stakes, single-elimination format. Its relevance in American sports culture comes from the passionate fan base that engages deeply through bracket challenges and celebrates dramatic upsets and buzzer-beater moments. This engagement fuels lively social media conversations and shapes narratives around emerging players, making college basketball a unique blend of athletic competition and community-driven storytelling.

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Ex-NCAA Player Lagerald Vick Charged with Attempted Murder
Sports

Former NCAA Basketball Star Lagerald Vick Charged With Attempted Murder in Memphis

The former Kansas Jayhawks star is accused of shooting a man in the back during a July 4 dispute in Memphis, with bail set at $1.5 million.

Bernadette Giacomazzo5 days ago
Kendrick Perkins.
Sports

Kendrick Perkins Appointed Jackson State's First-Ever Men's Basketball GM

The ESPN analyst and 2008 NBA champion will continue his television duties while serving as the HBCU's first general manager.

Mark Elibert29 days ago
Kiyan Anthony in a patterned jacket, Carmelo Anthony in an orange blazer with sunglasses. Indoor setting with a colorful carpet.
Sports

Carmelo Anthony Says His Son Kiyan Didn’t Have a ‘Failure Year’ After Difficult Season at Syracuse

Carmelo Anthony explains why Kiyan’s freshman struggles are part of normal growth and how he’s helping his son handle Syracuse-level expectations.

Mark Elibert58 days ago
Dawn Staley and Geno Auriemma Have Heated Exchange During Basketball Game
Sports

Dawn Staley and Geno Auriemma Have Heated Exchange After Final Four Game

The postgame moment followed tension over a missed pregame greeting, with Auriemma also criticizing officiating during the game.

Bernadette Giacomazzo105 days ago
Tuskegee Coach Announces Lawsuit Against Morehouse for Viral Handcuffing Incident
Sports

Benjy Taylor to File Civil Rights Lawsuit Over Viral Morehouse Handcuffing

The veteran Tuskegee coach says his on-court handcuffing was a civil rights violation. Here’s who he plans to sue and why the case is drawing national attention.

Bernadette Giacomazzo121 days ago
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Alabama Basketball Star Aden Holloway Arrested on Felony Marijuana Charge
Sports

Aden Holloway Arrested on Felony Marijuana Charge Before NCAA Tournament

From 16.8 points per game to a Class C felony, Alabama star Aden Holloway now faces drug charges just days before the NCAA tournament.

Bernadette Giacomazzo124 days ago
Ben Roy #30 of the Boston University Terriers and Xavier Nesbitt #3 of the Harvard Crimson in action during the 2025 college Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase game between Harvard Crimson and Boston University Terriers on November 22, 2025, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Sports

Boston University’s Brilliant Buzzer-Beater Comes with Countdown Clock Chaos

Chance Gladden brought home a win for Boston University, but it didn’t come without some serious controversy surrounding the game clock.

Cheryl Thompson131 days ago
A basketball passing through a hoop, with the net stretched, against a dark background.
Sports

College Basketball Program Scandalized Amid Allegations Assistant Coach Worked as a Pimp

The temporary assistant coach is facing 11 charges.

tara mahadevan135 days ago
Chad Baker-Mazara #4 of the USC Trojans reacts after making a three-point shot against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at UCLA Pauley Pavilion on February 24, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Sports

What's Going On With Chad Baker-Mazara Leaving USC Basketball?

The USC Trojans men's basketball program announced his departure in a brief statement.

Joe Price137 days ago
Tuskegee Basketball Coach Benjy Taylor 'Violated' During Arrest: 'I Am At a Loss for Words'
Sports

Tuskegee Basketball Coach Benjy Taylor Says He Was ‘Violated’ on Court

Tuskegee basketball coach Benjy Taylor speaks out after being handcuffed during a postgame on-court incident.

Bernadette Giacomazzo166 days ago
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Ex-Duke Basketball Star Kyle Singler Unleashes Unhinged Rant: 'F**k Y'all'
Sports

Ex-Duke Basketball Star Kyle Singler Posts Alarming Video: ‘I Don’t Feel Safe’

Kyle Singler shared a troubling video in which the former NBA player says he doesn’t feel safe and alleges financial exploitation and isolation.

Bernadette Giacomazzo181 days ago
NCAA logo.
Sports

39 College Basketball Players Indicted in Point-Shaving and Bribery Scam

A federal attorney called the alleged scam "a significant and rampant corruption of college athletics."

tara mahadevan184 days ago
Utah Tech player Chance Trujillo.
Sports

Watch Utah Tech Player Punch Opponent Who Dunked on Him During Game

It's unclear at this time what repercussions Utah Tech basketball player Chance Trujillo will face following the incident.

tara mahadevan225 days ago
Jordan Brand Class of 2025
Sneakers

Jordan Brand Signs Kiyan Anthony, Boozer Twins, and Sarah Strong to NIL Deals

Jordan Brand unveils its stacked Class of 2025 NIL roster.

Victor Deng236 days ago
A basketball coach gesturing during a game, wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with a logo. Blurred background with spectators.
Sports

Wagner Coach Donald Copeland Suspended Amid Player Abuse Probe

Copeland faces allegations of verbal abuse and denying players water breaks during practices.

Mark Elibert296 days ago
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A detailed view of the game ball with the NCAA logo
Sports

NCAA Investigating 13 Ex-Players for Bets They Allegedly Made On or Against Their Teams

The organization did not reveal the ex-players' identities, but said they were formerly associated with six different schools.

Joshua Espinoza310 days ago
An elderly woman with glasses, wearing a maroon and gold scarf, smiles while sitting. She holds a balloon flower.
Life

Beloved Basketball Icon Sister Jean Turns 106, Reveals Her Wellness Secrets

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt has become known as a good luck charm for the Loyola University basketball team, and now, at 106 years old, she’s sharing her health secrets.

Helen Storms326 days ago

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