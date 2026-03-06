Sports

WNBA All-Star Arike Ogunbowale Arrested After Allegedly Punching Miami Nightclub Bouncer

Hours after a title-clinching performance, the Dallas Wings star’s night out at E11EVEN Miami allegedly turned violent — here’s what police say happened.

WNBA All-Star Arike Ogunbowale Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting a Miami Nightclub Bouncer
Photo by Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

A championship celebration in Miami ended with WNBA star Arike Ogunbowale’s arrest early Thursday morning, March 5. The Dallas Wings guard was taken into custody following an alleged altercation with security staff at the well-known Miami nightlife venue E11EVEN Miami.

According to The New York Post, the incident unfolded around 4:20 a.m. as a large group of patrons was being escorted out of the club after an earlier disturbance.

Police reports allege that Ogunbowale struck a security employee in the face with a closed fist during the situation.

She was arrested at the scene and later released on a $1,000 bond. The 29-year-old now faces a first-degree misdemeanor battery charge tied to the alleged encounter.

The arrest came just hours after Ogunbowale helped her team capture the championship in the upstart Unrivaled women’s basketball league. The standout scorer recorded 19 points in the Mist’s 80–74 victory over the Phantom in the league’s title game.

Videos circulating on social media showed Ogunbowale celebrating at the Miami venue alongside fellow basketball players, including Paige Bueckers and Aziaha James.

In a statement addressing the incident, Unrivaled confirmed it is reviewing the situation. “The league is aware of an incident involving Arike Ogunbowale, and we are in the process of gathering additional information,” a spokesperson said. “We’re in contact with Arike and her representatives.”

The statement also noted that Ogunbowale is “home safely” following her release.

The Dallas Wings also acknowledged the report. “The Wings are aware of an incident involving Arike Ogunbowale and are in the process of gathering more information,” the team said in a statement, adding that further comment will come once more details are available.

Ogunbowale is one of the most recognizable scorers in the Women's National Basketball Association. A four-time All-Star with the Wings, she led the league in scoring during the 2020 season and has twice been named All-Star Game MVP.

Before entering the WNBA as the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft, she gained national attention at the University of Notre Dame by hitting back-to-back game-winning shots in the 2018 NCAA tournament semifinal and championship game.

The Miami venue involved in the incident is known as one of the city’s most recognizable nightlife destinations, operating as a luxury “ultraclub” that often stays open around the clock. Over the years, the location has hosted victory celebrations for major sports teams and appearances by high-profile musicians and celebrities.

The timing of the arrest has drawn attention across the basketball world as Ogunbowale’s future in the WNBA remains in flux. The guard is currently an unrestricted free agent while the league continues negotiations on its next collective bargaining agreement.

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