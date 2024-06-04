Angel Reese Says Caitlin Clark Isn’t the Only Reason WNBA Is Popular: ‘It’s Because of Me Too'

The Chicago Sky star noted that she is proud of the increased attention to women’s basketball.

“People are talking about women's basketball, but you never would think that we'd be talking about women's basketball,” she continued. “People are pulling up to games, we got celebrities coming to games, sold-out arenas. Just because of one single game and just looking at that, like, I'll take that role. I'll take the ‘bad guy’ role and I'll continue to take that on and be that for my teammates.”

She added, “And if I wanna be that and I know I'll go down in history. I'll look back in years and be like, ‘Yeah, the reason why we watching women's basketball is not just because of one person, it's because of me too.’ And I want y'all to realize that.”

As noted by Sporting News, the two players became the standout faces of women’s college basketball, particularly during the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Their rivalry gained national attention during the 2023 championship game, where Reese’s LSU claimed their first national title against Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.