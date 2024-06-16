Caitlin Clark Denounces Use of Her Name for Racism and Misogyny: ‘People Should Not Be Using My Name to Push Those Agendas'

Caitlin Clark doesn’t want to be associated with any racist and misogynistic agendas.

Before Thursday’s game against the Atlanta Dream, the Indiana Fever rookie, 22, told the Athletic’s James Boyd that she disapproved of anyone misusing her name to justify their own prejudices.

“I think it's disappointing. I think everybody in our world deserves the same amount of respect,” said Clark. “The women in our league deserve the same amount of respect. So people should not be using my name to push those agendas. It's disappointing, it's not acceptable.”