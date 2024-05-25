Angel Reese on Criticism About WNBA Salaries: 'I Play the Game I Love, Not for the Money'

She continued, "I mean, I play the game I love, not for the money, I play because I love basketball and genuinely love basketball. And now that I'm a pro and being able to continue to work with these brands long term, I think that's something people don't really realize."

While mentioning her partnership with Reebok, along with other players who have "so many different brands" that they work with, Reese added, "I love that the brands want to work with us and continue to want to work with us."

"I want people to know the deals don't stop in college when you go to the pros, they continue, and I feel like they've even grown even more," she said.

Jokes about women basketball players' salaries flew towards the end of the NCAA tournament in April before athletes like Reese, Caitlyn Clark and others committed to WNBA teams. With Reese having a four-year deal with the Chicago Sky worth $343K, she has 26 brand partnerships with companies including Playstation, Airbnb, Amazon, Tampax and Beats by Dre, per Athalon.