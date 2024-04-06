Dawn Staley, head coach for South Carolina's Gamecocks, recently expressed her support for the inclusion of transgender athletes.

During a NCAA Women's Final Four press conference on Friday, Staley was asked about her opinion on trans athletes.

After first taking a sip of her drink, the two-time National Championship recipient joked, "Damn, you got deep on me, didn't you?"

She continued, "I'm on the opinion of, if you're a woman, you should play. If you consider yourself a woman and you want to play sports or vice versa, you should be able to play. That's my opinion. You want me to go deeper?"