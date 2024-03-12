Brother of LSU Player Who Jumped Onto Court During SEC Women's Basketball Game Charged With Assault

The incident between the two teams happened during the fourth quarter after Johnson intentionally fouled MiLaysia Fulwiley. The Gamecocks were celebrating their play when Johnson allegedly pushed USC forward Ashlyn Watkins, which spawned a confrontation between the teams. USC center Kamilla Cardoso also got involved and was said to have pushed Johnson to the floor.

Two other spectators were stopped by security when they attempted to make it to the court. They were escorted out of the venue but did not face any charges. The whole incident sparked a 20-minute delay. In a post-game conference, LSU coach criticized 6-foot-7 USC player Cardoso for pushing Johnson, who is 5-foot-10. "Don't push somebody that little. That was uncalled for, in my opinion," Mulkey said. "Let those two girls that were jawing, let them go at it."

In the Gamecocks press conference, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley apologized. "No bad intentions, their emotions got so far ahead of them that sometimes these things happen," Staley said. "So, I want to apologize for us playing a part in that because that's not who we are and that's not what we're about."

Cardoso added, "I would like to extend my sincerest apologies for my actions during today’s game. My behavior was not representative of who I am as a person or the South Carolina program, and I deeply regret any discomfort or inconvenience it may have caused. I take full responsibility for my actions and assure you that I am committed to conducting myself with the utmost respect and sportsmanship in the future."