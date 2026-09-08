Lukas Weese
Latest Stories
The 15 Best Canadian Sports Moments of 2021
From the Tokyo Olympics to the IIHF Women’s World Hockey Championship to the NBA, Canada's had plenty of moments to be proud of this strange year.
Maple Leafs Ticket Prices See 167 Percent Increase on Secondary Market
A new report finds that the Leafs rank first in the NHL in greatest secondary market price increases, while the average NHL fan must spend 73 percent more.
42 Years Later, Players From the Last Leafs-Habs Playoff Game Speak on the Rivalry
The Leafs' Lanny McDonald and Paul Gardner, and the Canadiens' Cam Connor and Doug Risebrough revisit the 1979 series and talk about the renewed hockey beef.
Laeticia Amihere, Canada's First Female Dunker, Is Soaring to the Final Four
At 15, the Mississauga, Ontario native went viral for being the first Canadian woman to perform an in-game dunk. Now, she's turning heads at March Madness.
'Canadian Hoopers Are Here': Maurice Calloo Is Making Noise at March Madness
The Canadian has been a leader off the bench for the Oregon State Beavers. As the team enters the NCAA Tournamnet's Sweet 16, he's got something big to prove.
Eugene Omoruyi Is Showing Out for Canada—and Nigeria—at March Madness
Omoruyi is one of 25 Canadians competing in this year’s NCAA Tournament. We caught up with the Nigeria-born, Rexdale-bred ahead of March Madness.
Antony Auclair Keeps the Canadian Momentum Going at the Super Bowl
After Laurent Duvernay-Tardif won big last year with the Kansas City Chiefs, Auclair will be the second straight Quebec native to go to the Super Bowl.