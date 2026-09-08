Lukas Weese Portrait

Lukas Weese

Joined February 2021 | 7 posts
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best-canadian-sports-moments-2021

The 15 Best Canadian Sports Moments of 2021

From the Tokyo Olympics to the IIHF Women’s World Hockey Championship to the NBA, Canada's had plenty of moments to be proud of this strange year.

Lukas Weese1736 days ago
November 12 In overtime the fans celebrate. The Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 in overtime in NHL hockey action at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto

Maple Leafs Ticket Prices See 167 Percent Increase on Secondary Market

A new report finds that the Leafs rank first in the NHL in greatest secondary market price increases, while the average NHL fan must spend 73 percent more. 

Lukas Weese1766 days ago
Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens face each other in 1979 playoffs

42 Years Later, Players From the Last Leafs-Habs Playoff Game Speak on the Rivalry

The Leafs' Lanny McDonald and Paul Gardner, and the Canadiens' Cam Connor and Doug Risebrough revisit the 1979 series and talk about the renewed hockey beef.

Lukas Weese1947 days ago
The first Canadian woman to dunk in a game, Laeticia Amihere

Laeticia Amihere, Canada's First Female Dunker, Is Soaring to the Final Four 

At 15, the Mississauga, Ontario native went viral for being the first Canadian woman to perform an in-game dunk. Now, she's turning heads at March Madness.

Lukas Weese1994 days ago
Maurice Calloo of the Oregon State Beavers celebraties three pointer at NCAA Tournament

'Canadian Hoopers Are Here': Maurice Calloo Is Making Noise at March Madness

The Canadian has been a leader off the bench for the Oregon State Beavers. As the team enters the NCAA Tournamnet's Sweet 16, he's got something big to prove.

Lukas Weese2001 days ago
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Canadian forward for Oregon Ducks Eugene Omoruyi celebrates win

Eugene Omoruyi Is Showing Out for Canada—and Nigeria—at March Madness

Omoruyi is one of 25 Canadians competing in this year’s NCAA Tournament. We caught up with the Nigeria-born, Rexdale-bred ahead of March Madness.

Lukas Weese2008 days ago
antony auclair tampa bay buccaneers

Antony Auclair Keeps the Canadian Momentum Going at the Super Bowl

After Laurent Duvernay-Tardif won big last year with the Kansas City Chiefs, Auclair will be the second straight Quebec native to go to the Super Bowl.

Lukas Weese2050 days ago

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