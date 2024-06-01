Fans Share Mixed Reactions to Angel Reese Cheering as Caitlin Clark Is Knocked to the Ground

The Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark saga has entered a new chapter now that the women are WNBA rookies.

On Saturday (June 1), the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever faced off in their first game of the season, also marking Reese and Clark's first match in the WNBA. But toward the end of the third quarter, viewers noticed that the tension was particularly thick when Clark was shoulder-checked to the ground by Chicago Sky player Chennedy Carter, causing Reese to jump up from her seat on the bench and applaud.

Following the game, during which the Fever beat the Sky 70-71, Carter made it clear that she didn't want to speak about the foul, telling reporters, "I ain't answering no Caitlin Clark questions."