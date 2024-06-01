Fans Share Mixed Reactions to Angel Reese Cheering as Caitlin Clark Is Knocked to the Ground

Reese and Clark had their first WNBA face off on Saturday afternoon.

Jun 01, 2024
Jeff Haynes / NBAE via Getty Images
Jeff Haynes / NBAE via Getty Images

The Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark saga has entered a new chapter now that the women are WNBA rookies.

On Saturday (June 1), the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever faced off in their first game of the season, also marking Reese and Clark's first match in the WNBA. But toward the end of the third quarter, viewers noticed that the tension was particularly thick when Clark was shoulder-checked to the ground by Chicago Sky player Chennedy Carter, causing Reese to jump up from her seat on the bench and applaud.

Following the game, during which the Fever beat the Sky 70-71, Carter made it clear that she didn't want to speak about the foul, telling reporters, "I ain't answering no Caitlin Clark questions."

Chennedy Carter on the sequence with Caitlin Clark in the 3rd quarter: “I ain’t answering no Caitlin Clark questions.”

Full clip: pic.twitter.com/4bRnyXgPjV

— Matthew Byrne (@MatthewByrne1) June 1, 2024
Twitter: @MatthewByrne1

They gotta chill on Caitlin Clark 🙄
(via @WNBA) pic.twitter.com/y0C6QgMilk

— Overtime (@overtime) June 1, 2024
Twitter: @overtime

But Clark didn't hesitate to call out Carter's move during the game, telling ESPN that it was "not a basketball play."

"But you know I’ve gotta play through it, that’s what basketball is about at this level," she continued. "I thought we’ve been really physical, we’ve missed some bunnies around the rim, so hopefully those fall in the fourth."

Although Reese and Clark have claimed in separate interviews that they don't have issues with each other, their on-court feud has been in the making for well over a year, ever since Reese made a 'you can't see me' gesture at Clark during last year's women's NCAA final.

Fans shared a mix of reactions to the incident, from laughing it off to admonishing Reese. Check out those responses below.

Angel Reese hopping off the bench to throw a parade for Caitlin Clark’s murder is crazy lollll pic.twitter.com/NKj5Ur7PZG

— Eric Nathan (@BarstoolNate) June 1, 2024
Twitter: @BarstoolNate

Angel Reese is classless. Her reaction to her teammate shoulder checking Caitlin Clark to the ground… ‘me and and Caitlin Clark do not hate each other’
Yeah right. pic.twitter.com/wHAneeBUus

— sj.💎 (@shawnamj_) June 1, 2024
Twitter: @shawnamj_

Now another Sky player with a cheap shot on Caitlin Clark. Angel Reese with the elbow and then stare down. That’s not basketball. pic.twitter.com/gXwPcaatY8

— Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) June 1, 2024
Twitter: @ScottAgness

Caitlin Clark just beat Angel Reese and Kamila Cardoso. pic.twitter.com/jHArLZf1kd

— Happy Luka fan (@oprahsideclark) June 1, 2024
Twitter: @oprahsideclark

Any time a WNBA player sees Caitlin Clark on the floor pic.twitter.com/QXa2KEIdSw

— Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) June 1, 2024
Twitter: @ShooterMcGavin_

The league got a bounty on Caitlin Clark pic.twitter.com/aY2qlA2SOb

— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) June 1, 2024
Twitter: @big_business_
Angel ReeseWNBAChicago SkyWomens Basketball

Latest in Sports