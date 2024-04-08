Dawn 'Louis Vuitton Dawn' Staley Is the Most Stylish Basketball Coach We’ve Ever Seen

Despite the incredible moniker that’s been bestowed upon her, Staley isn’t just rocking Louis Vuitton. Sometimes it's a black Gucci quarter zip or an incredible knit from the Italian luxury house that we wish we had in our own closet. She shows love to her hometown by rocking a Michael Vick throwback Eagles jersey. Other times it’s a distressed tie-dye cardigan from R13. Staley’s closet is deep. The possibilities are endless.

Staley isn’t just playing into some gimmick that the internet has stuck her with. The Philadelphia native has been fresh dating back to her upbringing in North Philadelphia. Like so many of us, her fashion sense was born out of her love for sneakers.