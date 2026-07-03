JJ Redick

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Austin Reaves
Sports

Austin Reaves Speaks on 'Stigma' of White NBA Players: 'They're Not Very Good'

He recently spoke to ESPN about breaking existing stereotypes.

Trey Alston461 days ago
Charles Barkley attends 2024 Steve Harvey Charity Golf Classic at Bear's Best Atlanta on June 05, 2024 in Suwanee, Georgia/Head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers watches play during a 119-102 win over the Atlanta Hawks at Crypto.com Arena on January 03, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Sports

Charles Barkley Calls JJ Redick a 'Dead Man Walking,' Coach Responds

The 'Inside the NBA' co-host disliked Redick's criticism of the TNT show.

Jaelani Turner-Williams560 days ago
Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless attend the Paley Prize Gala honoring ESPN's 35th anniversary.
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Says Relationship With Skip Bayless Changed After Confronting Him Over Shannon Sharpe Incident

As someone who has known Skip for over 25 years, Stephen A. knows his former colleague is "definitely an acquired taste." Known him

Jose Martinez680 days ago
Rob Pelinka speaking into a microphone and Darvin Ham seated at a Los Angeles Lakers press conference backdrop with sponsor logos
Sports

JJ Redick Denies Black Woman's Accusation That He Called Her 'The N Word to My Face' at Duke

The allegation was made a day after Redick was hired as the new Lakers head coach.

Mark Elibert752 days ago
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Basketball player in mid-air performing a slam dunk with onlookers
Sports

Shaq Explains What Made Him Such a Ferocious Dunker

The NBA Hall of Famer said he did not dunk until he was 6-foot-11.

Jose Martinez806 days ago
Two men standing courtside at a basketball game, one in a yellow outfit and the other in a red patterned jacket
Music

Cam’ron and Mase Joke About Newly Signed Roc Nation Artists ‘Waiting for the Hov Verse’

The 'It Is What It Is' co-hosts laughed at the idea after sharing their thoughts on Draymond Green saying he's upset about LeBron James' new podcast.

Joe Price849 days ago
LeBron James in a Cavaliers jersey shakes hands with a 76ers player post-game on the basketball court
Sports

LeBron James and JJ Redick Connect for New 'Mind the Game' Basketball Podcast

The first episode will release on Tuesday, with new installments dropping weekly.

Brad Callas851 days ago
Sports

Nick Wright Responds to JJ Redick's Criticism of Modern Sports Media: 'It's Not for Everyone!'

Wright argues that this is an exciting time for modern sports media with the variety of platforms available.

Mark Elibert877 days ago
Sports

JJ Redick Criticizes Doc Rivers for 'Always Making Excuses’ and Not Taking Accountability After Bucks Losing Streak

Rivers was Redick's coach on the Los Angeles Clippers between 2013-2017.

Mark Elibert878 days ago
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Sports

Charles Barkley Calls Ja Morant Defenders 'Jackasses'

The Memphis Grizzlies star came under fire after another Instagram Live video appeared to show him flashing a gun.

Jose Martinez1157 days ago
Former NBA player JJ Redick
Sports

Becky Hammon, JJ Redick, Jerry Stackhouse Among Those Rumoured to be Next Toronto Raptors Coach

With the NBA draft looming and free agency on the horizon, the Raptors will have to decide who the best coach is for the team moving forward.

Louis Pavlakos1165 days ago
Damian Lillard appears on JJ Reddick's 'The Old Man and The Three' pod
Sports

Damian Lillard on Why He Doesn't 'Enjoy What the NBA as a Whole Is Becoming'

In an appearance on JJ Reddick's 'The Old Man and the Three' podcast, Damian Lillard shared why he doesn't enjoy what the NBA "as a whole is becoming."

Brad Callas1221 days ago
Charles Barkley speaks at NBA Hall of Fame Induction ceremony
Sports

Charles Barkley Blasts Kendrick Perkins for Suggesting NBA MVP Voters Have Racial Bias: 'Asinine and Silly'

Kendrick Perkins responded after being blasted by ex-NBA player JJ Redick, who recently called out the ESPN analyst for suggesting MVP voters have racial bias.

Brad Callas1228 days ago
jj reddick rips zion williamson
Sports

JJ Redick Rips Zion Williamson for Not Reaching Out to CJ McCollum After Trade (UPDATE)

JJ Redick called out Zion Williamson on 'First Take' after the New Orleans Pelicans star didn't reach out to CJ McCollum when he was traded to the Pelicans.

tara mahadevan1607 days ago
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