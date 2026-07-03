R.J. Barrett

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Toronto Raptors basketball player in uniform during a game
Sports

Toronto Raptors Star RJ Barrett's Younger Brother Nathan Has Passed Away

Nathan Tyler Barrett's family said he was "thoughtful, kind, loving, compassionate, creative, admirable, and driven."

Jose Martinez854 days ago
New York Knicks star RJ Barrett smiles during a game
Sneakers

RJ Barrett on His Rarest Sneakers, Team Canada, and J. Cole's Advice

The New York Knicks star chats about his sneaker memories, linking with J. Cole, and teaming up with eBay to promote their authenticity guarantee in Canada.

Alex Nino Gheciu1871 days ago
drakes private chef merch on making beats for xo belly
Pop Culture

Chef Merch on Making Beats for Belly and Cooking for Drake | Northern Clutch

From crafting beats for some of Canada's top rap artists to being the private chef for the likes of Drake and Serge Ibaka, Chef Merch is on fire.

Alex Narvaez2079 days ago
rj barrett quarantine interview
Sports

RJ Barrett on Jordan, Meeting Drake, and His COVID-19 Donation

The Canadian rookie sensation tells us about his first big purchase, his relationship with Zion Williamson, and why Steve Nash won't play him.

Complex Canada2261 days ago
Mile Bridges NBA Rising Stars MVP
Sneakers

Every Sneaker Worn in the 2020 NBA All-Star Rising Stars Challenge

Zion Williamson, Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, Trae Young and the rest of the NBA's young stars battled in the 2020 NBA Rising Stars.

Brandon Richard2344 days ago
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rising stars Canada
Sports

Meet the Rising Stars Repping Canada at NBA All-Star Weekend

A record four Canadian will be playing in Friday's Rising Stars Challenge. Get to know them here.

Rick Mele2345 days ago
RJ Barrett Puma Deal
Sneakers

Puma Signs RJ Barrett to Multi-Year Deal

Puma has signed New York Knicks rookie R.J. Barrett to a multi-year deal. Here's everything we know so far.

Riley Jones2514 days ago
zion williamson wide
Sports

Zion Williamson Is About His Business: "My Intentions Are to Stay With the Pelicans My Whole Career"

In an exclusive interview with Complex, Zion Williamson talks playing his whole career with the Pelicans, Lonzo Ball being the best PG in the NBA, and more.

Macklin Stern2544 days ago
zion williamson nba draft
Sports

Winners & Losers: 2019 NBA Draft

This year's NBA Draft was filled with drama, a flurry of trades & confusing moves. Here are all the winners & losers of the 2019 NBA Draft.

Zach Frydenlund2582 days ago
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2019 NBA Draft Comparisons Lead Image
Sports

Prospects to Pros: Comparing the 2019 NBA Draft Class to NBA Greats

The NBA Draft has become a bigger deal than the NBA Finals. In honor of the 2019 NBA Draft, we compared the top prospects to pros.

countcenci2585 days ago
Zion Williamson (L) and RJ Barrett of the Duke Blue Devils
Sports

There’s a Possibility Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett Could Be Teammates Again

The New Orleans Pelicans are looking to leverage their newly acquired assets to dominate this year's draft.

Xavier Hamilton2586 days ago
RJ Barrett Defense UCF Duke NCAA Tournament 2019
Sports

12 Things You Probably Didn't Know About RJ Barrett

The Duke product is projected to go third to the Knicks in the 2019 NBA Draft. Here are a few things you may not have known about prospect.

Aaron C. Mansfield2586 days ago
Patrick Ewing of the New York Knicks.
Sports

Knicks Reportedly Exploring Possibility of Trading Away No. 3 Pick to Atlanta for 2 Top 10 Picks (UPDATE)

The franchise's unpredictable draft history continues with New York potentially trading backwards with Atlanta.

BJosephs2604 days ago

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