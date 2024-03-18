LeBron James and JJ Redick Connect for New 'Mind the Game' Basketball Podcast

“I’m really proud of what we’ve done to innovate in sports media,” James said in a statement. "When I do a project, the only thing I think about is whether me and my friends would watch it. That is definitely the case with Mind the Game. Everything doesn’t need to be designed for internet culture and clicks.”

Redick added, “It’s meant to be a very free-flowing conversation about the sport and about the game. If you look at it in a very simplistic way, it’s just about basketball.”

Check out a preview of Mind of the Game in the YouTube video up top.