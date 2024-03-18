LeBron James and JJ Redick Connect for New 'Mind the Game' Basketball Podcast

LeBron James and JJ Redick are teaming up for a new podcast.
As reported by The Athletic, LeBron and JJ's show Mind of the Game is set to debut Tuesday, and will be produced by James’ Uninterrupted and Redick’s ThreeFourTwo Productions.
Mind of the Game catches the duo at different sides of their NBA careers. While LeBron is still going strong in his 21st season, Redick, who retired in 2021, currently hosts his The Old Man and the Three podcast and also doubles an in-studio analyst for ESPN.
“I’m really proud of what we’ve done to innovate in sports media,” James said in a statement. "When I do a project, the only thing I think about is whether me and my friends would watch it. That is definitely the case with Mind the Game. Everything doesn’t need to be designed for internet culture and clicks.”
Redick added, “It’s meant to be a very free-flowing conversation about the sport and about the game. If you look at it in a very simplistic way, it’s just about basketball.”
Check out a preview of Mind of the Game in the YouTube video up top.