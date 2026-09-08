Adam Caparell Portrait

Adam Caparell

Joined March 2015 | 822 posts
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Latest Stories

Jay-Z wearing a light blue sports jersey and necklace, making a diamond hand gesture against a red and brown backdrop.

The 100 Best Jay-Z Verses of All Time, Ranked

With Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium shows set to kick off this weekend, here is a ranking of his best verses, picked from solo studio albums, remixes, radio freestyles, and other classic ephemera from his dense catalog of music.

Adam Caparell71 days ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo; Kobe Bryant; Michael Jordan; Larry Bird; Kevin Durant

The 30 Best NBA Players of All Time, Ranked

Jordan. LeBron. Kobe. The definitive GOAT list is here, ranking the NBA's greatest players ever.

Adam Caparell202 days ago
Luka Doncic Ja Morant Grizzlies Mavericks 2021

The 24 Best NBA Players Under 24 (2022)

Ranking the top NBA players under the age of 24 right now, including young talent such as Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Zion Williamson, Luka Doncic, &amp; more.

Adam Caparell1498 days ago
10 Most Influential NBA Players 2022 Non W

The 10 Most Influential Players in NBA History

These 10 players— like Magic, Steph, MJ, Wilt, &amp; LeBron—have left their mark on &amp; off the court in ways other players can't match spanning the NBA's 75 seasons.

Adam Caparell1549 days ago
NBA Iconic Moments

Ranking the 21 Most Iconic NBA Playoff Moments Since 2000

With the 2021 NBA playoffs in full swing, we're ranking the 21 most iconic NBA playoff moments since 2000, from the Cavs 3-1 comeback to Kobe &amp; Shaq.

Adam Caparell1591 days ago
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Sue Bird Diana Taurasi One More Year 2021

Has Sue Bird Left the Door Open For One More Year After ‘One More Year’?

We caught up with the future Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer via Zoom last week to talk about the upcoming WNBA season &amp; the direction the league’s headed.

Adam Caparell1639 days ago
Kenny Smith FInal Four 2021

Kenny Smith Talks NCAA Tournament, Sleeper Teams, and Coach K-UNC Controversy

Smith chatted about all things March Madness, including the players he’s most excited to see, who he’d pick with the No. 1 pick in June's NBA Draft.

Adam Caparell1645 days ago
Jaden Ivey Purdue Dec 2021

10 Players NBA Fans Must Watch During the NCAA Tournament

If you’re not already familiar with these names headed for the lottery, you will be by the time a champion is crowned on Monday, April 4th in New Orleans

Adam Caparell1647 days ago
Ben Simmons Philadelphia Return 2022

Ben Simmons Smiled Through the Loudest Boos He’ll Ever Hear

The maligned point guard made his return to Philadelphia Thursday. Despite all the hate Philly showed its former star, Simmons still found a way to smile.

Adam Caparell1652 days ago
Jimmy Butler Ref FTX Arena 2021

Crypto Is Everywhere in the NBA. Will There Come a Day When Players are Paid in Digital Currencies?

As its mainstream appeal grows, will there come a day when NBA players eschew the good ol’ American greenback and choose crypto as their preferred payment?

Adam Caparell1655 days ago
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Maurice Creek Basketball Escape 2020

How Maurice Creek, a Professional Basketball Player Trapped in Ukraine, Escaped the War

The 31-year-old pro baller wasn't supposed to be in Ukraine when Russia started a war. Here's the harrowing tale of how he got out of the country and back home.

Adam Caparell1658 days ago
Jamal Murray Nuggets Coat 2022

Jamal Murray Will Return When He’s Ready, Tells Us Why Nikola Jokic Deserves Another MVP

We caught up with the injured Nuggets point guard to get an update on when he's returning and to ask him why his teammates deserves MVP honors again.

Adam Caparell1660 days ago
Steph Curry Devin Booker Suns Warriors Christmas 2021

8 Questions Entering the Second Half of the NBA Season

The second half of the season begins Thursday so here are eight questions we’re dying to have answered before the NBA wraps up the 2021-22 campaign.

Adam Caparell1666 days ago
Damian Lillard Bench Moda Center 2022

Damian Lillard Remains Committed to Portland, Tells Us Why He’ll Miss CJ McCollum so Much

The six-time All-NBA guard told us why he still wants to win a championship with the Trail Blazers after they revamped the roster at the trade deadline.

Adam Caparell1674 days ago
Trae Young Knicks Hawks MSG Playoffs 2021

Trae Young Reminds Knicks Fans They’re Mad at the Wrong Person

We caught up with the sharpshooter who will be an All-Star for the second time this weekend about why Knicks fans should direct their anger at somebody else.

Adam Caparell1675 days ago
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James Harden Nets Sixers 2021

Winners and Losers: James Harden for Ben Simmons Trade

In arguably the most memorable “problem for problem” deadline deal ever, the Sixers went out and acquired James Harden in exchange for Ben Simmons.

Adam Caparell1680 days ago
Ben Simmons Philadelphia Playoffs 2021

2022 NBA Trade Deadline Grades

We’ll continue to update this list as all the consequential trades hit the timeline and answer the questions like: Who won the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade?

Adam Caparell1680 days ago
Jimmy Butler Heat Raptors 2022

Jimmy Butler Wants More Brawls in the NBA: ‘I Wish It Would Go Back to That Time’

The day after Butler was named an Eastern Conference All-Star reverse, we talked to the Heat forward about his Super Bowl commercial and today's softer NBA.

Adam Caparell1682 days ago

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