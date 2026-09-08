Adam Caparell
Latest Stories
The 100 Best Jay-Z Verses of All Time, Ranked
With Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium shows set to kick off this weekend, here is a ranking of his best verses, picked from solo studio albums, remixes, radio freestyles, and other classic ephemera from his dense catalog of music.
The 30 Best NBA Players of All Time, Ranked
Jordan. LeBron. Kobe. The definitive GOAT list is here, ranking the NBA's greatest players ever.
The 24 Best NBA Players Under 24 (2022)
Ranking the top NBA players under the age of 24 right now, including young talent such as Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Zion Williamson, Luka Doncic, & more.
The 10 Most Influential Players in NBA History
These 10 players— like Magic, Steph, MJ, Wilt, & LeBron—have left their mark on & off the court in ways other players can't match spanning the NBA's 75 seasons.
Ranking the 21 Most Iconic NBA Playoff Moments Since 2000
With the 2021 NBA playoffs in full swing, we're ranking the 21 most iconic NBA playoff moments since 2000, from the Cavs 3-1 comeback to Kobe & Shaq.
Has Sue Bird Left the Door Open For One More Year After ‘One More Year’?
We caught up with the future Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer via Zoom last week to talk about the upcoming WNBA season & the direction the league’s headed.
Kenny Smith Talks NCAA Tournament, Sleeper Teams, and Coach K-UNC Controversy
Smith chatted about all things March Madness, including the players he’s most excited to see, who he’d pick with the No. 1 pick in June's NBA Draft.
10 Players NBA Fans Must Watch During the NCAA Tournament
If you’re not already familiar with these names headed for the lottery, you will be by the time a champion is crowned on Monday, April 4th in New Orleans
Ben Simmons Smiled Through the Loudest Boos He’ll Ever Hear
The maligned point guard made his return to Philadelphia Thursday. Despite all the hate Philly showed its former star, Simmons still found a way to smile.
Crypto Is Everywhere in the NBA. Will There Come a Day When Players are Paid in Digital Currencies?
As its mainstream appeal grows, will there come a day when NBA players eschew the good ol’ American greenback and choose crypto as their preferred payment?
How Maurice Creek, a Professional Basketball Player Trapped in Ukraine, Escaped the War
The 31-year-old pro baller wasn't supposed to be in Ukraine when Russia started a war. Here's the harrowing tale of how he got out of the country and back home.
Jamal Murray Will Return When He’s Ready, Tells Us Why Nikola Jokic Deserves Another MVP
We caught up with the injured Nuggets point guard to get an update on when he's returning and to ask him why his teammates deserves MVP honors again.
8 Questions Entering the Second Half of the NBA Season
The second half of the season begins Thursday so here are eight questions we’re dying to have answered before the NBA wraps up the 2021-22 campaign.
Damian Lillard Remains Committed to Portland, Tells Us Why He’ll Miss CJ McCollum so Much
The six-time All-NBA guard told us why he still wants to win a championship with the Trail Blazers after they revamped the roster at the trade deadline.
Trae Young Reminds Knicks Fans They’re Mad at the Wrong Person
We caught up with the sharpshooter who will be an All-Star for the second time this weekend about why Knicks fans should direct their anger at somebody else.
Winners and Losers: James Harden for Ben Simmons Trade
In arguably the most memorable “problem for problem” deadline deal ever, the Sixers went out and acquired James Harden in exchange for Ben Simmons.
2022 NBA Trade Deadline Grades
We’ll continue to update this list as all the consequential trades hit the timeline and answer the questions like: Who won the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade?
Jimmy Butler Wants More Brawls in the NBA: ‘I Wish It Would Go Back to That Time’
The day after Butler was named an Eastern Conference All-Star reverse, we talked to the Heat forward about his Super Bowl commercial and today's softer NBA.