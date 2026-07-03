J.I.D.

J.I.D. is an Atlanta-based rapper and songwriter signed to Dreamville Records, recognized for intricate lyricism and rapid-fire delivery that weave complex rhyme schemes with a dynamic vocal approach. Emerging in the mid-2010s, he injects underground grit into his music while navigating mainstream sounds through sharp wit and vivid storytelling. His breakthrough came with his debut studio album, *The Never Story*, which was met with critical acclaim. Since then, J.I.D. has crafted concept-driven albums that tackle personal struggles and social issues, inviting listeners to engage deeply with layered narratives and energetic performances.

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US rapper Jid arrives for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 1, 2026.
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(L-R) JID and Tony the Tiger.
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A black hoodie with a colorful, abstract design next to a collectible card featuring a man with tattoos and a hat, posing with peace signs.
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JID GAS Trading Cards and 'God Does Like Ugly' Hoodie: How to Buy

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Complex Staff247 days ago
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(L-R) Joey Badass and J.I.D.
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J.I.D. and Joey Badass Reflect on East Coast-West Coast Rivalry: 'It Was Real Slap Boxing Sh-t'

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JID
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How to Buy JID's 'God Does Like Ugly' on Vinyl

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Complex332 days ago
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(L) JID in a white tank top and bucket hat. (R) J. Cole in a red jersey holding a microphone on the right.
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