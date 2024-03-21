On the Wednesday, March 20 episode of It Is What It Is, Cam'ron and Mase laughed at the idea of artists signing to Roc Nation and expecting a verse from Jay-Z.

Around the 11:20 portion of the episode, as seen above, Cam and Mase were asked for their thoughts on Draymond Green stating he's "a little upset" over LeBron James launching a podcast with JJ Redick before coming on his. "Who gets LeBron James when they want to just get LeBron James?" laughed Cam. "[What] Draymond is saying is this, 'Ain't we Klutch? Did I sign with y'all n***as? 'Cause I thought we was keeping it Black.'"

LeBron and Draymond are both signed to Rich Paul's sports agency Klutch Sports Group, which prompted Mase to make a music industry analogy. "I would have asked Rich Paul that," Cam said.

Mase added, "It's almost like being on Roc Nation and you can't get the verse." Cam said "that happens a lot" with artists signing to Roc Nation. "You go to Roc Nation thinking you getting that Hov verse," Cam laughed. "There a few n***as thought they was going to get the Hov verse," Mase replied. "You're still waiting for the Hov verse!" Cam joked that a lot of artists just fully expect a Jay-Z verse when they sign to Roc Nation, but it often "never pans out."