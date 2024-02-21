Nick Wright Responds to JJ Redick's Criticism of Modern Sports Media: 'It's Not for Everyone!'

Sports personality Nick Wright seems to be responding to JJ Redick's criticism about the state of modern sports media.

On a recent episode of First Take, Redick expressed frutration about the fact that people would rather listen to him call out Doc Rivers than listen to him give a structured basketball critique. According to Redick, fans no longer want to be educated on the game, but would rather focus on the drama off the court.

"I can do a video on my podcast where I break down the last nine games the Pelicans have used Zion Williamson as the primary ballhandler...54,000 views on YouTube," Redick said. "But I wanna call out a coach yesterday. Oh, that gets tens of millions of engagements. That's the ecosystem we live in. So do fans actually want to be educated or not?"