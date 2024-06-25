JJ Redick Claiming He Didn’t Talk to Lebron Bout Lakers Coaching Gig Prompts Audible Groan at Presser

JJ Redick's claim that he hadn't spoken to LeBron James about the Los Angeles Lakers coaching position drew an interesting response from someone at the press conference in which he was introduced as the team's new head coach.
"He didn't provide any advice...LeBron and I did not talk about the Lakers job until Thursday afternoon, about 30 minutes after I was offered the job," Redick said on Monday.
That's when someone let out an audible groan, probably because Redick co-hosted the Mind the Game podcast with James, and the two are obviously close.
Elsewhere in the presser, Redick let it be known that he's heard the criticism surrounding his hire and it hasn't bothered him.
"I really don't give a f*ck," he said.
Regardless of how he got the job, Redick has a lot on his plate next season. The Western Conference is stacked once again, James will be turning 40 years old, and Redick has never coached an NBA game before. As usual, all eyes will be on Los Angeles.