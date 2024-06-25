JJ Redick Claiming He Didn’t Talk to Lebron Bout Lakers Coaching Gig Prompts Audible Groan at Presser

JJ Redick 's claim that he hadn't spoken to LeBron James about the Los Angeles Lakers coaching position drew an interesting response from someone at the press conference in which he was introduced as the team's new head coach.

"He didn't provide any advice...LeBron and I did not talk about the Lakers job until Thursday afternoon, about 30 minutes after I was offered the job," Redick said on Monday.

That's when someone let out an audible groan, probably because Redick co-hosted the Mind the Game podcast with James, and the two are obviously close.