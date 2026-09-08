danbarna Portrait

danbarna

Dan Barna is a senior news editor based in Toronto, whose work has appeared in Playboy, GQ, Vanity Fair, and more. He covers the intersection of culture, politics, and sports with a voice that’s sharp, curious, and occasionally unhinged—in a good way.

Joined April 2015 | 26 posts
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Latest Stories

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 21: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers takes the field prior to a preseason game against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium on August 21, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Shailene Woodley wins the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series award for "Paradise" at the 78th Emmy Awards Night 2 held at Peacock Theater on September 06, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Aaron Rodgers Claims Shailene Woodley Said Yes to Marriage But Wanted to F*ck Another Man First

The Pittsburgh Steeler athlete said the actress could have declined his proposal instead.

danbarna7 days ago
yachty

Lil Yachty Stars in Loewe’s Fall 2026 Campaign

Loewe tapped Lil Yachty as the face of its Fall 2026 campaign, shot by Talia Chetrit in the Alps with Julia Garner and a full cast of creatives.

danbarna24 days ago
2025 AACTA Awards Ceremony Presented By Foxtel Group - Red Carpet

Sam Neill, Actor Most Widely Known for ‘Jurassic Park’, Dies at 78

The actor's family announced his sudden and unexpected passing Monday in Sydney, where he died surrounded by family.

danbarna66 days ago
dababy

DaBaby Settles Lawsuit Stemming From Bowling Alley Brawl With DaniLeigh’s Brother

DaBaby has settled the lawsuit stemming from his 2022 bowling alley altercation with Brandon Curiel, the brother of his ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh.

danbarna102 days ago
trump

Amar’e Stoudemire Says Madison Square Garden Will Give Trump a Standing Ovation During Knicks Game

Donald Trump will be in attendance when the Knicks and Spurs face off in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

danbarna102 days ago
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shaq-marlon

Marlon Wayans on Shaq Having 7 Kids: ‘You Like That Gooey-Gooey Boy, You Cream Pie’er'

Marlon Wayans and Shaquille O'Neal chopped it up together.

danbarna116 days ago
oshea jackson

O’Shea Jackson Jr. Says the Hook for “Janice STFU” Is Stuck in His Head: ‘There. I Said It'

O’Shea Jackson Jr. is the latest one to chime in on the infectious nature of Drake's 'Iceman' standout.

danbarna123 days ago
Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue Says She’s Pregnant After Having Unprotected Sex With 400 Men

"I've been being sick, a headache, and when I say headache I mean like mega migraine,” Blue said.

danbarna207 days ago
jamie foxx

Jamie Foxx Says Man Who Said N-Word During Michael B. Jordan’s BAFTAs Presentation ‘Meant That SH*T’

A man yelled a racist slur while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented an award on stage.

danbarna207 days ago
kat

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns Are Engaged

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns have been dating for five years.

danbarna266 days ago
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jake paul

Jake Paul Says if He Beat Anthony Joshua ‘People Would’ve Thought I Was Racist'

Jake Paul continues to refect on his loss to Anthony Joshua.

danbarna266 days ago
jake paul

Jake Paul Reflects on Anthony Joshua Fight, Says His Power 'Surprised My Jaw'

Jake Paul joined his brother Logan for a look back on his epic loss to Anthony Joshua.

danbarna267 days ago
rob reiner

Rob Reiner and His Wife Reportedly Found Dead in Los Angeles Home

Rob Reiner and his wife were reportedly found dead in their home with fatal stab wounds.

danbarna277 days ago
trae-young

Trae Young Wears Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness Atlanta Hawks Collab Jersey

Trae Young was seen rocking the collab jersey on Sunday night.

danbarna305 days ago
ddg

DDG Says He Made More Money From 30 Days of Streaming Than From His Record Deal

DDG made the revelation while talking to Akademiks at ComplexCon.

danbarna326 days ago
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drake-kendrick-tina

Tina Fey Cracks Pickleball Joke About Kendrick Lamar, Drake During Emmy Awards

Kendrick Lamar was nominated for a Best Variety Special Emmy, which he lost to 'Saturday Night Live.'

danbarna368 days ago
burning-man

Man Found in a ‘Pool of Blood’ at Burning Man Being Investigated as a Homicide

The sheriff's office warned attendees of the festival to "always be vigilant of their surroundings and acquaintances."

danbarna381 days ago
ddg arrested

DDG Appears to Get Arrested, Then Released During Paintball Tournament

Video circulating on social media showed DDG being detained by law enforcement.

danbarna403 days ago

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