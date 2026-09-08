danbarna
Dan Barna is a senior news editor based in Toronto, whose work has appeared in Playboy, GQ, Vanity Fair, and more. He covers the intersection of culture, politics, and sports with a voice that’s sharp, curious, and occasionally unhinged—in a good way.
Latest Stories
Aaron Rodgers Claims Shailene Woodley Said Yes to Marriage But Wanted to F*ck Another Man First
The Pittsburgh Steeler athlete said the actress could have declined his proposal instead.
Lil Yachty Stars in Loewe’s Fall 2026 Campaign
Loewe tapped Lil Yachty as the face of its Fall 2026 campaign, shot by Talia Chetrit in the Alps with Julia Garner and a full cast of creatives.
Sam Neill, Actor Most Widely Known for ‘Jurassic Park’, Dies at 78
The actor's family announced his sudden and unexpected passing Monday in Sydney, where he died surrounded by family.
DaBaby Settles Lawsuit Stemming From Bowling Alley Brawl With DaniLeigh’s Brother
DaBaby has settled the lawsuit stemming from his 2022 bowling alley altercation with Brandon Curiel, the brother of his ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh.
Amar’e Stoudemire Says Madison Square Garden Will Give Trump a Standing Ovation During Knicks Game
Donald Trump will be in attendance when the Knicks and Spurs face off in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
Marlon Wayans on Shaq Having 7 Kids: ‘You Like That Gooey-Gooey Boy, You Cream Pie’er'
Marlon Wayans and Shaquille O'Neal chopped it up together.
O’Shea Jackson Jr. Says the Hook for “Janice STFU” Is Stuck in His Head: ‘There. I Said It'
O’Shea Jackson Jr. is the latest one to chime in on the infectious nature of Drake's 'Iceman' standout.
Bonnie Blue Says She’s Pregnant After Having Unprotected Sex With 400 Men
"I've been being sick, a headache, and when I say headache I mean like mega migraine,” Blue said.
Jamie Foxx Says Man Who Said N-Word During Michael B. Jordan’s BAFTAs Presentation ‘Meant That SH*T’
A man yelled a racist slur while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented an award on stage.
Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns Are Engaged
Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns have been dating for five years.
Jake Paul Says if He Beat Anthony Joshua ‘People Would’ve Thought I Was Racist'
Jake Paul continues to refect on his loss to Anthony Joshua.
Jake Paul Reflects on Anthony Joshua Fight, Says His Power 'Surprised My Jaw'
Jake Paul joined his brother Logan for a look back on his epic loss to Anthony Joshua.
Rob Reiner and His Wife Reportedly Found Dead in Los Angeles Home
Rob Reiner and his wife were reportedly found dead in their home with fatal stab wounds.
Trae Young Wears Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness Atlanta Hawks Collab Jersey
Trae Young was seen rocking the collab jersey on Sunday night.
DDG Says He Made More Money From 30 Days of Streaming Than From His Record Deal
DDG made the revelation while talking to Akademiks at ComplexCon.
Tina Fey Cracks Pickleball Joke About Kendrick Lamar, Drake During Emmy Awards
Kendrick Lamar was nominated for a Best Variety Special Emmy, which he lost to 'Saturday Night Live.'
Man Found in a ‘Pool of Blood’ at Burning Man Being Investigated as a Homicide
The sheriff's office warned attendees of the festival to "always be vigilant of their surroundings and acquaintances."
DDG Appears to Get Arrested, Then Released During Paintball Tournament
Video circulating on social media showed DDG being detained by law enforcement.