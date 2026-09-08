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Joined May 2016 | 134 posts
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LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry with their gold medals

Every USA Men's Olympic Basketball Team Since 1992 Ranked

Since 1992 the US men's national basketball team has been the gold standard for basketball teams, literally. But which one is the best?

Complex Sports762 days ago
Female basketball player in Iowa uniform walking on court, focus on player #22

Why Do Y'all Hate Caitlin Clark So Much?

Published in April. The Complex Sports team sat down to answer questions on if people hate Caitlin Clark.

Complex Sports835 days ago
Three separate images of basketball players in action and posing, including one shooting and one holding a football

11 NBA Players Who Can Play in the NFL Right Now

Anthony Edwards? LeBron James? Jalen Suggs? We put together a list of current NBA that can play in the NFL and what position they would play.

Complex Sports860 days ago
Phoenix Suns players on court in a huddle, exchanging fist bumps and gestures of teamwork

The Most Disappointing NBA Teams Since 2000, Ranked

We ranked the NBA teams since 2000 that have underachieved whether it was due to performance, injuries, age or the business of basketball interfering.

Complex Sports871 days ago
Four athletes posing with thumbs up at a sports event, sporting casual attire and smiles

Tua Tagovailoa, Kirk Cousins, Garrett Wilson, & Adidas Stars Open Up About Playing Under Pressure

Adidas recently celebrated the launch of its new global brand campaign in Las Vegas with a panel of brand athlete stars to discuss how they navigate and overcome the pressure.

Complex Sports944 days ago
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All 30 NBA Twitter (X) Accounts, Ranked For 2023

We ranked the Twitter accounts of all 30 NBA teams, postulating our ranking based on creativity, engagement, and humor.

Complex Sports1057 days ago

WhatsApp, Nike NYC hosts Nigeria-Ghana Game in 'The Battle of Real of Jollof' 2023

We pulled up to the "Battle of the Real Jollof'' at Nike HQ in NYC. The event, which features a Nigeria-Ghana basketball game, had names like NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo, New York Giants star Kayvon Thibodeaux, and music artist Jidenna in attendance.

Complex Sports1066 days ago

The Best NBA Player Podcasts Right Now, Ranked

From Kevin Durant to Draymond Green to Paul George, NBA player podcasts have dominated the media industry as of late. We ranked the best player podcasts out right now.

Complex Sports1147 days ago

All 32 NFL Twitter Accounts, Ranked For 2023

We ranked the Twitter accounts of all 32 NFL teams, postulating our ranking based on creativity, engagement, and humor.

Complex Sports1154 days ago
Ja Morant arrives to the Lakers game before Game 6 of the NBA Playoffs

A Timeline of Ja Morant's Off The Court Incidents: From an Alleged Punch to Flashing Guns

Ja Morant has been a part of some troubling situations since last May. From an alleged punch to flashing guns, here's a timeline of his controversies.

Complex Sports1218 days ago
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Bryce Young, quarterback for Alabama

2023 NFL Mock Draft V. 2: Predicting Round 1

With the NFL Combine coming to an end, it's time to project all 32 picks in the first round of April's NFL Draft. The Bears have the first pick of the draft.

Complex Sports1239 days ago
Madden

How to Enter Complex's Madden 22 Giveaway

Here's your chance to enter Complex's Madden 22 Giveaway, which will include 10 winners receiving a Madden code worth $70. Check here for details.

Complex Sports1849 days ago
The Complex Sports Podcast Wide Art Dec 2020

The Pod Is Going on a Break, Damian Lillard Trade Ideas, NBA Playoff Reactions: Complex Sports Podcast

Damian Lillard could be on his way out of Portland. Where could he land? Plus Eastern and Western Conference Finals reactions from the Complex Sports crew.

Complex Sports1906 days ago
The Complex Sports Podcast Wide Art Dec 2020

Nets Lose, Sixers Choke, Kemba Walker Is Traded + More: The Complex Sports Podcast

The Complex Sports crew discussed the Nets losing to the Bucks and the Sixers blowing it to the Hawks as well as the Kemba Walker trade that went down.

Complex Sports1913 days ago
The Complex Sports Podcast Wide Art Dec 2020

Are the Nets Done? NBA Playoff Reactions + Jon Rahm Interview: The Complex Sports Podcast

The Complex Sports crew is joined by golfer Jon Rahm ahead of this week's U.S. Open. Before that, the guys talked about the Nets' outlook vs. Milwaukee.

Complex Sports1920 days ago
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The Complex Sports Podcast Wide Art Dec 2020

Marvin Bagley III Joins the Show + Mayweather-Paul Reactions, NBA Playoffs Recap: The Complex Sports Podcast

The Complex Sports crew welcomes Kings forward Marvin Bagley III to the latest episode after discussing what went down between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul.

Complex Sports1927 days ago
The Complex Sports Podcast Wide Art Dec 2020

The Best Moments of The Complex Sports Podcast

The Complex Sports crew looked back after 100-plus episodes and offers up their favorite moments with star guests liker Kevin Garnett, Marshawn Lynch, and more.

Complex Sports1934 days ago
The Complex Sports Podcast Wide Art Dec 2020

Lexie Brown Talks WNBA Situation, Best Drake Albums, and More + NBA Playoffs Recap: Complex Sports Podcast

Lexie Brown, the WNBA free agent, drops to talk about her strange situation with the Minnesota Lynx, the NBA playoffs, and her favorite Drake album.

Complex Sports1941 days ago

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