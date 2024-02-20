JJ Redick Criticizes Doc Rivers for 'Always Making Excuses’ and Not Taking Accountability After Bucks Losing Streak

JJ Redick is fed up with Doc Rivers making up excuses for all the Milwaukee Bucks' latest woes, and he's letting his former coach hear it.

On Tuesday's episode of ESPN's First Take, Redick criticized Rivers after he stated during All-Star Weekend that taking the Buck's head coaching position was "probably more difficult than I thought." The Bucks hired Rivers last month after the team fired Adrian Griffin and has since posted a losing record of 3-7.

According to Redick, Rivers "making excuses" for his team's shortcomings is nothing new, and he refuses to take accountability for his own role in the issues.

"I've seen the trend for years. The trend is always making excuses," Redick said. "We get it. Taking over a team in the middle of the season is hard. Just like getting traded in the middle of the season is hard for a player. But it's always an excuse. It's always throwing your team under the bus."