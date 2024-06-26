JJ Redick has denied calling a black woman the N-word while he was a student at Duke University.

On Tuesday, Halleemah Nash posted a tweet where she recalled a time on campus when Redick allegedly threw the racial slur at her. According to Nash, she was working with the Duke's men's basketball team when Redick called her the N-word.

"I've only been called the N word to my face by a white man once in my life and it was on the campus of Duke University while I was doing work with the basketball team," Nash wrote. "And today he was named the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. What a world."

She added, “For context, this was years ago and Im a believer that we all have space to grow- especially from our college level maturity. We live in a world where these exchanges happen and the intersection of race and privilege and lack of accountability all collided w/that presser.”