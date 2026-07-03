Gunplay

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(L-R) Gunplay and Rick Ross.
Music

Gunplay Says Rick Ross Abandoned Him When Career Stalled: 'It Was Crickets'

The rapper suggests he was abandoned at Maybach Music Group despite delivering hit records.

Alex Ocho128 days ago
Gunplay performing on stage, holding a microphone, wearing a black outfit.
Music

Gunplay Responds to Ex-Wife’s Allegation He Pointed AK-47 at Her and Their Baby: 'Who Does That?'

In August 2023, Gunplay was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and abuse of a child with no great bodily harm.

Alex Ocho408 days ago
Music

Gunplay Arrested After Violating His Ex's Restraining Order for the Eighth Time

The Miami rapper is prohibited from coming within 500 feet of his estranged wife, Vonshae Taylor-Morales.

Joshua Espinoza994 days ago
Music

Gunplay Loses Custody of Daughter, Only Permitted to See Her Virtually

In late August, the MMG rapper was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and abuse of a child.

tara mahadevan1010 days ago
Music

Gunplay’s Wife Cannot Divorce Him After Domestic Violence Incident Due to Florida Laws

In late August, the rapper was arrested on multiple charges after pointing an AK-47 at his wife and newborn.

tara mahadevan1046 days ago
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Music

Gunplay Arrested After Allegedly Pointing AK-47 at Wife and Newborn

His wife said the Florida rapper threatened her and their child after he was told to "quiet down" while playing 'Call of Duty.'

Joe Price1061 days ago
gunplay
Music

Gunplay Addresses Widely Condemned Video Showing Him Shouting Anti-Asian Slurs

While Gunplay's latest comments on the video couldn't fairly be considered an apology, the MMG affiliate insists the clip is only being shared for the views.

Trace William Cowen1956 days ago
Rick Ross Nobody's Favorite (Official Music Video) ft. Gunplay
Music

Watch Rick Ross' New Video for "Nobody's Favorite" f/ Gunplay

Rozay honored the fan favorite with a video that is reminiscent of when Triple C's introduced the world to Gunplay.

Xavier Hamilton2403 days ago
Rick Ross
Music

Rick Ross Reveals Full Tracklist for 'Port of Miami 2'

Rick Ross' highly-anticipated tenth studio album, 'Port of Miami 2,' is just around the corner.

Joe Price2541 days ago
gunplay
Music

Gunplay Recounts Surviving a Drive-by Shooting, Drug Overdose, and Car Accident

This man surely has some powerful people up there looking out for him.

NoraGrayceOrosz3068 days ago
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david blaine
Pop Culture

David Blaine Almost Died After Accidentally Shooting Himself in the Mouth During Magic Trick

David Blaine revealed that he almost died after shooting himself in the mouth while pracitcing his "bullet catch" trick.

Daniel Barna3476 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

ESPN Graphic Shows Two Louisville Players Listed Out From Citrus Bowl Due to 'Gunshot Wounds'

James Hearns and Henry Famurewa were shot the same night Lamar Jackson won the Heisman Trophy.

Dana Scott3484 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Gunplay Says Trump is Both 'About That Business' and 'Blatantly Racist'

Gunplay and Tim Westwood weigh in on Donald Trump's reputation in the business world.

Omar Burgess3519 days ago
Not Available Lead
Life

Michigan Teen Kills Self After Fatally Shooting Friend on Accident

After accidentally shooting and killing his friend, a distraught Michigan teen turned the gun on himself and took his own life.

MacMcCannTX3600 days ago
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Music

Here's The Official Cover Art & Tracklist For Gunplay's 'Living Legend'

Gunplay releases the cover art and tracklist for his debut album.

Jay Balfour4024 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Gunplay and YG Mob Around South Central in the "Wuzhanindoe" Video

Gunplay's debut album, 'Living Legend,' drops next month.

Lauren Nostro4034 days ago

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