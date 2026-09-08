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MacMcCannTX

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Plan II Honors, Religious Studies, and History major at the University of Texas at Austin Class of 2016. Writer for The Horn and The Texas Travesty.

Joined March 2013 | 317 posts
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Latest Stories

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Man Fights Off Cougar Outside Tim Hortons to Save His Dog

A Canadian man saved his dog from a cougar attack by punching the cougar in the face.

MacMcCannTX3549 days ago
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NYPD Will Now Allow Officers to Wear Turbans and Beards for Religious Reasons

In a victory for religious freedom, the NYPD will now allow officers to wear turbans and beards for religious reasons.

MacMcCannTX3549 days ago
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Amazon Refuses to Allow Police to Access Man's Amazon Echo Data as Part of Murder Investigation

Police want to access a man's Amazon Echo data as part of a murder investigation, but Amazon is refusing to hand it over.

MacMcCannTX3549 days ago
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Comedian Tweets About Pantless Airplane Passenger, Who Might Be the Worst Passenger Ever

Comedian Kumail Nanjiani tweeted about a fellow airplane passenger who took off his pants.

MacMcCannTX3550 days ago
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President Obama Named 'Most Admired Man' for 9th Straight Year, Beating President-Elect Trump

A new Gallup poll found that President Barack Obama is the most admired man in America for the ninth straight year, beating President-elect Donald Trump.

MacMcCannTX3550 days ago
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Almost Half of Trump Voters Believe Hillary Clinton 'Pizzagate' Pedophilia Conspiracy Theory Is True

A new poll found that 46 percent of Trump voters believe Hillary Clinton is really involved in the 'Pizzagate' pedophilia conspiracy.

MacMcCannTX3550 days ago
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Here Are the Most Popular Lyft Destinations of 2016

Lyft revealed their app's most popular destinations, including restaurants, bars, hotels, transit stops, and event venues.

MacMcCannTX3550 days ago
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Popular Instagram Sisters Allegedly Cyerbullied and Extorted Nigerian Billionaire

Two Toronto sisters allegedly cyerbullied and extorted a Nigerian billionaire.

MacMcCannTX3551 days ago
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White Supremacists Plan Armed March Against Jews and Jewish Businesses in Montana

White supremacists are planning an armed march in Montana "against Jews, Jewish businesses, and everyone who supports either."

MacMcCannTX3551 days ago
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Cheetahs, Elephants, and Giraffes Among Endangered Species Facing Extinction, Say Experts

A new study calls for cheetahs' conservation status to change from "vulnerable" to "endangered," suggesting that cheetahs might be headed for extinction.

MacMcCannTX3551 days ago
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Police Searching for Inmates Who Escaped Jail Through Broken Toilet on Christmas Day

At least three of the inmates are still on the loose after their Christmas Day escape from jail via a broken toilet.

MacMcCannTX3552 days ago
Barack Obama

President Barack Obama Is 'Confident' He Could've Won a Third Term if Allowed

President Barack Obama said he's "confident" that he could've won a third term if he would've been allowed to run.

MacMcCannTX3552 days ago
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Maine Man Sets Estranged Wife's Home on Fire, Fatally Cuts Himself in Front of Police

Maine man sets estranged wife's home on fire, then kills himself in front of police.

MacMcCannTX3552 days ago
Image via Donald Trump / Twitter

RNC Denies Comparing Trump to Jesus After Getting Dragged on Social Media

The Republican National Committee denies comparing Trump to Jesus after their controversial press release got dragged on social media.

MacMcCannTX3552 days ago
Carl Paladino

Trump's NY Co-Chair Wishes Barack Obama Would Die and Michelle ‘Let Loose’ in Africa

Trump's New York campaign co-chair Carl Paladino wishes Barack Obama would die and Michelle Obama would live in Africa in 2017.

MacMcCannTX3555 days ago
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This is Donald Trump at a podium.

Trump Appears to Double Down on Nuclear Weapons Stance: 'Let It Be an Arms Race'

"Let it be an arms race," Trump reportedly said regarding nuclear weapons during a phone conversation with an MSNBC host.

MacMcCannTX3555 days ago
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89-Year-Old Pennsylvania Man Takes Wrong Turn on Way to Walmart, Ends Up 900 Miles Away in Alabama

An 89-year-old Pennsylvania man took a wrong turn on his way to store, and was later found 900 miles away in Alabama.

MacMcCannTX3555 days ago
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New Missouri Law Means Elementary School Fights Could Result in Felony Charges

Because of a new statute, fighting at school could result in felony charges for Missouri students, regardless of their age or grade.

MacMcCannTX3556 days ago

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