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Man Fights Off Cougar Outside Tim Hortons to Save His Dog
A Canadian man saved his dog from a cougar attack by punching the cougar in the face.
NYPD Will Now Allow Officers to Wear Turbans and Beards for Religious Reasons
In a victory for religious freedom, the NYPD will now allow officers to wear turbans and beards for religious reasons.
Amazon Refuses to Allow Police to Access Man's Amazon Echo Data as Part of Murder Investigation
Police want to access a man's Amazon Echo data as part of a murder investigation, but Amazon is refusing to hand it over.
Comedian Tweets About Pantless Airplane Passenger, Who Might Be the Worst Passenger Ever
Comedian Kumail Nanjiani tweeted about a fellow airplane passenger who took off his pants.
President Obama Named 'Most Admired Man' for 9th Straight Year, Beating President-Elect Trump
A new Gallup poll found that President Barack Obama is the most admired man in America for the ninth straight year, beating President-elect Donald Trump.
Almost Half of Trump Voters Believe Hillary Clinton 'Pizzagate' Pedophilia Conspiracy Theory Is True
A new poll found that 46 percent of Trump voters believe Hillary Clinton is really involved in the 'Pizzagate' pedophilia conspiracy.
Here Are the Most Popular Lyft Destinations of 2016
Lyft revealed their app's most popular destinations, including restaurants, bars, hotels, transit stops, and event venues.
Popular Instagram Sisters Allegedly Cyerbullied and Extorted Nigerian Billionaire
Two Toronto sisters allegedly cyerbullied and extorted a Nigerian billionaire.
White Supremacists Plan Armed March Against Jews and Jewish Businesses in Montana
White supremacists are planning an armed march in Montana "against Jews, Jewish businesses, and everyone who supports either."
Cheetahs, Elephants, and Giraffes Among Endangered Species Facing Extinction, Say Experts
A new study calls for cheetahs' conservation status to change from "vulnerable" to "endangered," suggesting that cheetahs might be headed for extinction.
Police Searching for Inmates Who Escaped Jail Through Broken Toilet on Christmas Day
At least three of the inmates are still on the loose after their Christmas Day escape from jail via a broken toilet.
President Barack Obama Is 'Confident' He Could've Won a Third Term if Allowed
President Barack Obama said he's "confident" that he could've won a third term if he would've been allowed to run.
Maine Man Sets Estranged Wife's Home on Fire, Fatally Cuts Himself in Front of Police
Maine man sets estranged wife's home on fire, then kills himself in front of police.
RNC Denies Comparing Trump to Jesus After Getting Dragged on Social Media
The Republican National Committee denies comparing Trump to Jesus after their controversial press release got dragged on social media.
Trump's NY Co-Chair Wishes Barack Obama Would Die and Michelle ‘Let Loose’ in Africa
Trump's New York campaign co-chair Carl Paladino wishes Barack Obama would die and Michelle Obama would live in Africa in 2017.
Trump Appears to Double Down on Nuclear Weapons Stance: 'Let It Be an Arms Race'
"Let it be an arms race," Trump reportedly said regarding nuclear weapons during a phone conversation with an MSNBC host.
89-Year-Old Pennsylvania Man Takes Wrong Turn on Way to Walmart, Ends Up 900 Miles Away in Alabama
An 89-year-old Pennsylvania man took a wrong turn on his way to store, and was later found 900 miles away in Alabama.
New Missouri Law Means Elementary School Fights Could Result in Felony Charges
Because of a new statute, fighting at school could result in felony charges for Missouri students, regardless of their age or grade.