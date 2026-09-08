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'Dead to Me' Goes Deeper and Gets Better in Season 2
The second season of Netflix's dramedy 'Dead to Me' hit a clean home run out of the lies and deceit expertly laid during its first season.
The 25 Best VMA Performances
The most iconic performances from MTV's long-running awards show.
The Best Lana Del Rey Songs
On the five-year anniversary of her hit (and controversial) debut 'Born to Die,' we took a look at Lana Del Rey's best songs so far.
Tiffany Haddish Wants Cardi B's Music to Play at Her Funeral
"That funeral would be a straight party."
Jay Rock Teases New Song in 'Redemption' Album Trailer
Jay Rock's new album 'Redemption' drops June 15.
Tyrese Is Being Sued by American Express for $61,000
Tyrese had a rough couple of months last year, but it looks like his money troubles are creeping back up to plague him once again.
BlocBoy JB Drops "Mamacita" Video Featuring Flamenco Dancers and Mariachi Band
BlocBoy JB is back with an interesting new music video for "Mamacita" off of his latest mixtape 'Simi.' The video brings to life an exciting party scene with flamenco dancers and a mariachi band.
Lakeith Stanfield Had No Idea Donald Glover Was Teddy Perkins During Filming
'Atlanta' co-executive producer Hiro Murai makes a guest appearance on the Toolkit podcast to explain how the infamous Teddy Perkins episode came to life. Murai also reveals that much of the cast and crew, including Lakeith Stanfield, didn't know who was behind Perkins' prosthetic mask.
Nicki Minaj on "Chun-Li" Single Going Gold: 'Thank You to Everyone for Your Support'
She's celebrating by giving a shout out to everyone who made the song possible.
RJMrLA Drops "Hard Way" Video f/ DJ Mustard, Rae Sremmurd
RJMrLA has finally dropped the visuals to his standout single "Hard Way" featuring cameos from Rae Sremmurd, YG, comedian HaHa Davis, and others.
Jim Carrey Roasts NFL for 'Exploiting Players' and Siding With 'Draft-Dodging Racist' Trump
Jim Carrey's political artwork reaches savage levels with his latest Trump/NFL piece.
Lil Yachty Teases New Song Snippets—One Features BlocBoy JB
Lil Boat has two very different songs in the works, one featuring rising rapper BlocBoy JB.
Jersey Man Kidnaps and Threatens to Kill His Boss Over Child Support
A man in New Jersey has been arrested after kidnapping his boss at knifepoint and demanding he give him money for child support.
Nas' Financial Records Reveal How Much He Makes a Month Amid Child Support Battle With Kelis
Nas has recently disclosed personal financial records as he and former spouse Kelis remain embroiled in a legal battle over child support.
Judge Orders Florida Police to Return Kodak Black’s Possessions Seized in House Raid
In the police raid that preceded Kodak Black's January arrest, various personal items and money were taken from the rapper's home. Now, a judge is ordering that those items be returned.
Kristen Stewart Walks Red Carpet Barefoot Despite Cannes' High-Heel Requirement
Kristen Stewart made an interesting fashion choice on Monday night at the 2018 Cannes film festival.
Aubrey Plaza on a 'Parks & Rec' Movie: 'I’ll Do Anything With Those People'
Aubrey Plaza currently plays Lenny, a reanimated woman trapped in a man's subconscious "flailing around in the astroplanes," on FX's 'Legion,' but she's very much open to revisiting her days as April Ludgate on 'Parks & Rec.'
Lil Uzi Vert Says He and Young Thug Have Around 1,500 Songs Together
Uzi recently teased that he has a new song coming out with Young Thug, but the pair supposedly have way more than just one.