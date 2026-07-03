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The Canadian director on his new online guided meditation series that features local Toronto artists working to improve mental health and decrease violence.Natalie Harmsen
Life
Parkland Shooter’s Lawyers Say Terms Like ‘Killer’ and ‘Massacre’ Should Not Be Used During Trial
Parkland School gunman Nicolas Cruz's lawyers are asking that "inflammatory" phrases like "killer" and "massacre" not be permitted during his trial.tara mahadevan
The prototype was first unveiled to the public on Instagram by a firearms customization shop in Utah, who 50 Cent said is marketing it to children.Trace William Cowen
Life
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Called Out for Harassing Parkland Shooting Survivor David Hogg In Newly Unearthed Video
Rookie congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene harassed Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg in a newly unearthed 2018 video that riled up Twitter users.Alex Galbraith