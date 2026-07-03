Gun Control

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Charlie Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA, speaks before Republican vice presidential nominee U.S. Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) gives remarks at a campaign rally at Arizona Christian University on July 31, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona.
Life

Charlie Kirk Shooting: FBI Releases Images of Person of Interest

The FBI has called for the public's help in identifying the individual after Kirk was fatally shot in Utah.

Jaelani Turner-Williams309 days ago
kamala during rally
Life

Kamala Harris on Second Amendment Support, Gun Law Reform: 'Somebody Breaks in My House, They’re Getting Shot'

The current VP and POTUS contender spoke at length about gun safety during a special event with Oprah Winfrey.

Trace William Cowen665 days ago
Music

Rick Ross Speaks to 'Our Brothers in Memphis' En Route to Getting Key to Miami: 'Put the Masks Down, Put the Guns Down'

"Rest in peace to all our good brothers, man," said the MMG founder while calling for young men to "embrace each other now" and "show that love."

Jaelani Turner-Williams913 days ago
Life

Mother Arrested After 2-Year-Old Son Fires Gun in Ohio Walmart

Contact with the 9mm pistol's magazine caused a minor injury to the toddler's forehead.

Alex Ocho970 days ago
Music

Watch Quavo Meet Vice President Kamala Harris at White House to Discuss Gun Violence Prevention

The White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention will be overseen by the vice president, who met with Quavo this week.

Joe Price1029 days ago
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Music

Quavo Visits Congress to Speak on Ending Gun Violence in Wake of Takeoff's Death

Vice President Kamala Harris thanked Quavo, his mother Edna Marshall, and sister Titania Davenport—mom to the late Migos member—for "using your voices to honor Takeoff's legacy and call for action to prevent gun violence."

Jose Martinez1031 days ago
Pop Culture

Larry David Slammed Elon Musk for GOP Support While Stuck at Wedding Table Together: ‘Do You Just Want to Murder Kids in Schools?’

An "angry and offended" David confronted the Tesla CEO at a high-profile wedding last year, a new book reveals.

Alex Ocho1032 days ago
Life

Parents Near Elementary School Frightened by Man Repeatedly ‘Protesting’ With AR-15 at Bus Stop

A man who has been regularly spotted walking around with an AR-15 near a school bus stop in Maryland has prompted concern from parents.

Joe Price1155 days ago
A Serbian police officer stands in front of weapons confiscated in the latest government disarmament action at a police depot near Smederev
Life

Over 13,000 Weapons Surrendered in Serbia After Mass Shootings, Including Rocket Launchers and Grenades

Serbian citizens have surrendered thousands of weapons in the wake of two mass shootings that left 17 people dead.

Brad Callas1159 days ago
guns on a wall are pictured
Life

Serbia Responds to Mass Shootings With ‘Almost Total Disarmament’ Instead of Thoughts and Prayers

Thoughts and prayers aren't being paraded as a solution after two mass shootings shocked Serbia. The president has announced an "almost total disarmament."

Trace William Cowen1169 days ago
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A woman pays her respects at a makeshift memorial outside the Star Dance Studio
Life

11 People Dead After Shooting Near Lunar New Year Celebration in Los Angeles Suburb (UPDATE)

11 people were killed after a shooting took place Saturday night near a Lunar New Year celebration in the Los Angeles suburb of Monterey Park.

Brad Callas1272 days ago
Ronald Green in Screen shot from YouTube
Life

5 Louisiana Officers Charged in Bloody Arrest That Led to Death of Unarmed Black Driver

The officers involved in the death of Ronald Green have all been indicted on 10 counts in total having to do with the 2019 incident. His family is suing.

James R. Sanders1308 days ago
police dog chase sniffs out ak47 gun
Life

Two UK Men Jailed After Police Dog Sniffs Out AK47 Gun

Two men have been jailed for eight years after a Metropolitan Police dog led officers to an AK47 in south London. Umar Pervez, 23, of Midhurst Avenue, Croydon

Sanj Patel1437 days ago
Police car blue lights on a car accident place stock photo
Life

Father and 1-Year-Old Daughter Killed After Wife’s Ex-Lover Allegedly Drove Into Them and Opened Fire

A father and his one-year-old daughter were tragically killed in Montana after the mother’s ex-lover allegedly drove into them and began shooting.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1458 days ago
Joe Biden signed a historical bipartisan gun legislation package Saturday morning.
Life

President Biden Signs Into Law Largest Gun Control Bill in Decades: 'It's Going to Save a Lot of Lives'

One month since a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, President Joe Biden on Saturday signed a landmark gun control bill.

Brad Callas1483 days ago
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Gun safety advocates participate in the 'March For Our Lives' rally
Life

Senate Strikes Bipartisan Deal for Gun Reform, Biden Says It ‘Reflects Important Steps in the Right Direction’

A bipartisan group of senators have announced a new framework for gun reform legislation, which includes a major beef-up of school security.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1496 days ago
Joe Biden is seen talking with Jimmy Kimmel
Life

Biden on Possibility of Sweeping Executive Order on Guns: ‘I Don’t Wanna Emulate Trump’s Abuse of the Constitution’

President Joe Biden sits down with Jimmy Kimmel for an extended interview touching on a number of pressing issues currently facing the country.

Trace William Cowen1499 days ago

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