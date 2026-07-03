Gun Violence

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Kingdome Basketball Tournament
Pop Culture

Harlem Basketball Tournament Shooting Kills Brooklyn Man, Two Others Wounded

A 35-year-old man from Brooklyn was shot twice in the head while preparing to play in the Kingdome Basketball Tournament.

Mark Elibert6 days ago
The West Palm Beach Taco Bell Soda Shoot-Out Ringleader Has Been Found Guilty
Life

Florida Man Found Guilty in West Palm Beach Taco Bell Love-Triangle Shooting

Jurors heard how a love triangle turned a late-night Taco Bell run into chaos, leaving two workers shot and a Florida felon facing decades in prison.

Bernadette Giacomazzo44 days ago
Allstar JR.
Music

Allstar JR Charged in Connection With Shooting Reportedly Involving NBA Ben10

The Detroit rapper is facing federal gun charges after investigators say he was caught on surveillance video opening fire in a Houston restaurant.

Will Lavin84 days ago
NORCROSS, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 20: Rapper Offset attends the 4th Annual Toys 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity event on December 20, 2025 in Norcross, Georgia.
Music

Offset Shot Near Popular Casino in Florida and Hospitalized

The former Migos rapper was reportedly involved in a shooting incident near a casino in Florida.

Alex Ocho102 days ago
NYPD Asking for Help in Identifying Men Who Shot 7-Month-Old in Brooklyn
Life

NYPD Pleads for Help Finding Moped Gunman in Brooklyn Baby Killing

A 7-month-old was killed in her stroller, a crowded Brooklyn block in shock, and one moped rider is still on the run—but the NYPD says the public may hold the key.

Bernadette Giacomazzo106 days ago
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Wendy's Manager Shoots Customer Over Order Dispute—Then Hides Gun in Freezer
Life

Wendy’s Manager Accused of Shooting Customer After Drive-Thru Dispute in Kansas City

Prosecutors say the late-night argument ended in gunfire and a stolen Glock hidden in a Wendy’s walk-in freezer.

Bernadette Giacomazzo112 days ago
Rapper Ksoo with long, dark dreadlocks and a neutral expression.
Music

Ksoo Files to Appeal Life Sentence for 2020 Murder Conviction

The rapper seeks to overturn his conviction in the killing of Jacksonville rapper Charles "Lil Buck" McCormick Jr.

Alex Ocho131 days ago
Jamari McKillion and David Perez Morales Jr. mugshots
Life

Two Men Face Murder Charges After Fight in Amazon Parking Lot Turns Deadly

The incident reportedly stemmed from a conflict among employees at an Amazon fulfillment center.

Joshua Espinoza183 days ago
HBCU Basketball Player Andre Bell Killed in Nashville Shooting
Life

College Basketball Player Andre Bell, 20, Killed in Nashville Interstate Shooting

Andre Bell, a 20-year-old student basketball player at Fisk University, was shot and killed in Nashville.

Bernadette Giacomazzo183 days ago
A yellow 'Crime Scene Do Not Cross' tape.
Pop Culture

Man Charged After Accidentally Killing Woman With Stray Bullet During Christmas Day Target Practice

Cody Adams was testing a new Glock handgun he bought for Christmas.

Trey Alston201 days ago
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Nuno F. G. Loureiro.
Life

Authorities Search for Suspect in MIT Professor’s Fatal Shooting

Nuno F. Gomes Loureir died earlier this week, just hours after he was shot at his Brookline, Massachusetts home.

Joshua Espinoza211 days ago
NFL player Antonio Brown attends the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Sports

Antonio Brown Extradited Back to U.S. on Attempted Murder Charge

The former NFL player is accused of trying to kill a man during an Adin Ross boxing event earlier this year.

Joshua Espinoza253 days ago
Florida Woman Arrested For Brandishing Gun Over 'Stolen' Phone That She Had All Along
Life

Florida Woman Arrested After Pulling Gun Over ‘Stolen’ Phone in Her SUV

Gail Marie Stephenson was booked on three felony charges.

Bernadette Giacomazzo289 days ago
ElderTikTok 11 posts video from Charlie Kirk shooting
Life

TikToker Apologizes After Plugging His Account at the Scene of Charlie Kirk Fatal Shooting

The content creator, known as Elder TikTok, has since removed the video that he captured the moments after Charlie Kirk was shot.

Joshua Espinoza309 days ago
Boosie Badazz.
Music

Boosie Badazz Accepts Plea Deal Years After Thinking Gun Case 'Was Over'

The Baton Rouge native said he was "tired of fighting" the 2023 charge.

Jaelani Turner-Williams347 days ago
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(L-R) Ksoo and ATK Scotty.
Music

Ksoo and ATK Scotty Found Guilty of Jacksonville Rapper Lil' Buck's Murder

Prosecutors said the defendants killed Charles McCormick Jr. over a diss track aimed at Ksoo's half-brother.

Joshua Espinoza351 days ago
Quavo in sunglasses and a patterned coat performs on stage with colorful lights in the background.
Life

Quavo Launches Emergency Trauma Fund in Response to Atlanta Gun Violence

The Migos alum and his Rocket Foundation launched a new fund in response to a wave of gun violence that left 49 people shot over the weekend.

Alex Ocho351 days ago
Eric Adams wearing an NYPD cap speaks at a podium, surrounded by four people, in front of a NewYork-Presbyterian backdrop.
Life

Park Avenue Mass Shooting Suspect's Alleged Note Included Mentions of CTE and NFL, NYC Mayor Says

"He seemed to have blamed the NFL," NYC Mayor Eric Adams said, adding that the suspect "went on the wrong elevator bank."

Trace William Cowen353 days ago

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