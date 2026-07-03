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Two of the Tennessee Three, a trio of Democratic lawmakers in the state, were expelled by Republicans this week after protesting over gun violence.Trace William Cowen
Music
PnB Rock Tributes Pour in From Drake, Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, YG, and Many More Following Fatal Shooting
PnB Rock was senselessly shot and killed in L.A., and tributes and remembrances are coming in from Drake, Quavo, Juicy J, Nicki Minaj, and many more.Jose Martinez
Authorities identified the suspect as Ezekiel Kelly, a 19-year-old who allegedly broadcasted a Wednesday night shooting spree on Facebook Live.Joshua Espinoza
Seven people were killed and dozens more were injured in the shooting, which is merely the latest example of America’s ongoing gun violence problem.Trace William Cowen