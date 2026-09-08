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2016 Guide to Summer Movies: Blockbusters
It’s time to hit the beach, go hiking, and just generally enjoy the great outdo—just kidding, it’s time to see some of the biggest movies of the year.
2016 Guide To Summer Movies: Comedy
From the highly anticipated Ghostbusters to Sausage Party, from the pant wetting hilarity to the fake chuckle —this is your only guide to summer comedies.
2016 Guide to Summer Movies: Family
It’s time to hit the beach, go hiking, and just generally enjoy the great outdo—just kidding, it’s time to see some of the biggest family films of the year
Timeflies Made a Tribute Song for Pornhub's #1 Star, Mia Khalifa
Porn actresses aren't new to EDM; aside from whatever many DJs and listeners do in the comfort and privacy of their own homes (and on trips to Dubai),
You Don't Have to Feel Bad for Jamming to Sophia Grace's "Best Friends"
For those of you who don't know, I rep for DAD but I'm also a dad in real life. Being a father means that you get exposed to different things, like sh
Watch Seth Troxler Dress Down a Promoter Trying to Get on the Guestlist For Trouw's Final Party
Now this is an amazing piece of footage documenting an even more amazing phone call that took place. Over the weekend, legendary Amsterdam club Trouw closed their doors via their sick Until The Music Stops event, which featured Nicolas Jaar, DJ Harvey, and Seth Troxler on the bill. Word is that this final event featured no guest list, which is practically unheard of with so many "fans" wanting to get in for free; even the performers had to buy tickets!
DJ QBert Navigates "An Odyssey of Future Bass Music" on His "JellyFish Lazer Face" Mixtape
EDM's a funny scene. You have DJs like David Guetta and Skrillex talking outerspace and aliens (respectively), while a plethora of new school heads ar
Life Lessons We Learned From Hardwell Hate on Twitter
For those of you keeping score, DoAndroidsDance turned two-years-old today. It's been an interesting couple of years for the EDM, and we've learned a
Zinc - "Show Me (AC Slater Remix)"
For his first remix of 2015, the nightbass specialist AC Slater shares something that's been waiting in the pipeline for a minute. He took Zinc's "Sho
DVA & Addison Groove - "All Your Records"
From DJs to fans, one complaint we hear on the regular regarding electronic music is about so much music sounding the same. It's bound to happen; ther
Porter Robinson, DJ Snake, and Flying Lotus Among Acts Announced for Coachella 2015
It's that time again; with with tickets going on sale on January 7, 2015 at 12PM PST, Coachella took some time out today to announce their 2015 festiv
Mr. Carmack Remixed O.T. Genasis' "CoCo"
After San Holo dropped his "CoCo" remix, we were half expecting the remix front on that tune to be silent, but it looks like Mr. Carmack had something up his sleeve. Linking up with Teeko and J.P.S, Carmack's version takes the trap out of the trap, throwing a calmer, cooler instrumental for a pitched-up Genasis to spit on. Once this thing gets going, with the smooth keys over top, it's pretty much a wrap. He was even nice enough to give this one away. Turn all the way up.
The Prodigy to Release new Album "The Day Is My Enemy" in March
Well, that was fast. Just yesterday we not only ran through the teasers for The Prodigy's single, we also mentioned that their new album was set to dr
Porter Robinson, Martin Garrix, and Afrojack Among Forbes' "30 Under 30" for 2015
Every year, Forbes looks at what they call the "30 Under 30," aka "today's greatest gathering of young game changers, movers and makers." Seeing that the electronic music scene is a young person's sport, it's dope to see that the Music section of their 2015 30 Under 30 selections including a number of big names.
EXCLUSIVE: DJ Earl - "Bring Ya Click"
It's hard to move into a new year without looking back at what went down in the year prior, so I make sure I run through the year that was for our spe
Watch Nardwuar Interview Zedd
It's been a bit since we've seen legendary interviewer Nardwuar speaking with DJs from the EDM scene. He dropped videos with Dillon Francis and Flosst
The Prodigy Have Been Teasing the Hell Out of Their Forthcoming Single
During the summer of 2014, The Prodigy’s Liam Howlett confirmed that a new album from The Prodigy would be on the way, their first since 2008′s In
Diode Milliampere's "Psychic Pizza Connection" is Available on a Floppy Disk in a Pizza Box
Last February, we got put on to the music of Diode Milliampere,a producer who was making all kinds of tracks using an MS-DOS sequencer. We guess the i