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Lil Durk Shares Video for New Song "Pissed Me Off"
The new track, which is titled “Pissed Me Off," comes on the heels of Chicago's Lil Durk announcing that he's planning on going back to school to get his GED.
Fat Joe Responds After Being Criticized for Calling DaBaby the 2Pac of 2021, Reacts to Fan Bringing Up J. Cole
Fat Joe has been around long enough to rub shoulders with almost all of hip-hop’s elite. As a result, he’s not letting social media backlash sway his thoughts.
Myles Garrett Savagely Trolls Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and More QBs With Halloween Decorations
Myles Garrett sure takes his reputation as a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks seriously, as evidenced by his elaborate Halloween decorations.
Alabama High School Secretary Arrested for Having Sex With 16-Year-Old Student
Elba High School’s secretary Martha Sasser Pope was arrested this week and hit with the charged with engaging in a sexual act with a student.
Matthew Mindler's Mother Warns Parents of Harmful Substance Her Son Used in Death by Suicide
Mindler’s body was found by Millersville University school officials where he was a freshman. He is best known for his work in 2011’s 'Our Idiot Brother.'
Watch Don Q's New Funk Flex Freestyle Over DMX's “What These B*tches Want"
Don Q’s latest freestyle comes as the rapper is gearing up for the release of his project 'Double or Nothing,' which is set to drop Oct. 22.
Stream Don Toliver's New Album 'Life of a Don' f/ Travis Scott, Baby Keem, and More
Don Toliver has released his sophomore album 'Life of a Don,' which includes features from Travis Scott, Baby Keem, and Kali Uchis, among others.
Problem Links With Snoop Dogg for New Single "Dim My Light"
Problem and Snoop Dogg have connected for their latest collab, “Dim My Light.” The track is the first single off Problem's upcoming EP, 'Smoke Break.'
Adult Site Stripchat Offers Kyrie Irving Lifetime Membership if He Gets Vaccinated
Although he hasn’t publicly revealed his vaccination status, it’s believed that Kyrie Irving could miss NBA games rather than get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Fat Joe Explains Why Rappers Are 'Scared' to Do a 'Verzuz' with Busta Rhymes
Despite its ongoing popularity among both fans and artists, one person we haven’t seen do a 'Verzuz' yet is Busta Rhymes, and Fat Joe thinks he knows why.
Shakira Successfully ‘Confronted’ Wild Boars After They 'Attacked' Her Alongside Son and Took Bag
Shakira took to Instagram where she said a pack of wild hogs "attacked" her alongside her 8-year-old son while they were walking in a Barcelona park.
Nicki Minaj Reacts to Not Being Invited to Lil Wayne's Birthday Party, Mack Maine Responds
When several Young Money artists gathered for a party to celebrate Lil Wayne's 39th birthday, Nicki Minaj wondered why she wasn’t invited to the party.
Listen to Icewear Vezzo's New Mixtape 'Rich Off Pints 2' f/ Future, Moneybagg Yo, and More
Icewear Vezzo has released his new mixtape 'Rich Off Pints 2,' including features from Future (two, in fact), Moneybagg Yo, RMR, and several more.
Listen to Mozzy's New Album 'Untreated Trauma' f/ EST Gee, YFN Lucci, Babyface Ray, and More
Mozzy has shared 'Untreated Trauma,' tapping in with acts like EST Gee, Babyface Ray, Kalen.FrFr, and YFN Lucci to help complete his new album.
H.E.R. Shares Remix of "Find A Way" f/ Lil Durk and Lil Baby
California's H.E.R. dropped the remix of “Find A Way” on Friday which added a verse from Lil Durk. Durkio’s new feature reunites him with Lil Baby.
Biz Markie Will Get Street Named After Him in Long Island
The late great Biz Markie will be getting a street named after him in his hometown of Patchogue, Long Island. Biz Markie passed in July of this year.
Producer TM88 Breaks Down How Drake's No. 1 Single "Way 2 Sexy" Came Together
TM88 talked about the making of "Way 2 Sexy," Future's idea to sample such a famous hit, and the possibility of 'What a Time to Be Alive 2' showing up someday.
Tyler, the Creator Says 'We Didn't Protect' Lupe Fiasco, Chicago Rapper Responds
Tyler, the Creator has been claiming for years that the music industry and rap fans didn’t protect Lupe Fiasco's artistry as well as they should have.