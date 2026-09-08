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Xavier Hamilton

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Joined October 2018 | 4419 posts
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Latest Stories

pissed-me-off-durk

Lil Durk Shares Video for New Song "Pissed Me Off"

The new track, which is titled “Pissed Me Off," comes on the heels of Chicago's Lil Durk announcing that he's planning on going back to school to get his GED.

Xavier Hamilton1799 days ago
Fat Joe arrives to the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

Fat Joe Responds After Being Criticized for Calling DaBaby the 2Pac of 2021, Reacts to Fan Bringing Up J. Cole

Fat Joe has been around long enough to rub shoulders with almost all of hip-hop’s elite. As a result, he’s not letting social media backlash sway his thoughts.

Xavier Hamilton1799 days ago
Defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett Savagely Trolls Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and More QBs With Halloween Decorations

Myles Garrett sure takes his reputation as a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks seriously, as evidenced by his elaborate Halloween decorations.

Xavier Hamilton1799 days ago
Martha Pope mugshot

Alabama High School Secretary Arrested for Having Sex With 16-Year-Old Student

Elba High School’s secretary Martha Sasser Pope was arrested this week and hit with the charged with engaging in a sexual act with a student.

Xavier Hamilton1799 days ago
Matthew Mindler attends screening of "Our Idiot Brother"

Matthew Mindler's Mother Warns Parents of Harmful Substance Her Son Used in Death by Suicide

Mindler’s body was found by Millersville University school officials where he was a freshman. He is best known for his work in 2011’s 'Our Idiot Brother.'

Xavier Hamilton1799 days ago
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Don Q Funkflex Freestyle

Watch Don Q's New Funk Flex Freestyle Over DMX's “What These B*tches Want"

Don Q’s latest freestyle comes as the rapper is gearing up for the release of his project 'Double or Nothing,' which is set to drop Oct. 22.

Xavier Hamilton1799 days ago
Don Toliver - "LIFE OF A DON"

Stream Don Toliver's New Album 'Life of a Don' f/ Travis Scott, Baby Keem, and More

Don Toliver has released his sophomore album 'Life of a Don,' which includes features from Travis Scott, Baby Keem, and Kali Uchis, among others.

Xavier Hamilton1806 days ago
Dim My Light

Problem Links With Snoop Dogg for New Single "Dim My Light"

Problem and Snoop Dogg have connected for their latest collab, “Dim My Light.” The track is the first single off Problem's upcoming EP, 'Smoke Break.'

Xavier Hamilton1812 days ago
Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets handles the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks

Adult Site Stripchat Offers Kyrie Irving Lifetime Membership if He Gets Vaccinated

Although he hasn’t publicly revealed his vaccination status, it’s believed that Kyrie Irving could miss NBA games rather than get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Xavier Hamilton1813 days ago
Busta Rhymes attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center

Fat Joe Explains Why Rappers Are 'Scared' to Do a 'Verzuz' with Busta Rhymes

Despite its ongoing popularity among both fans and artists, one person we haven’t seen do a 'Verzuz' yet is Busta Rhymes, and Fat Joe thinks he knows why.

Xavier Hamilton1813 days ago
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Shakira performs in concert at Madison Square Garden

Shakira Successfully ‘Confronted’ Wild Boars After They 'Attacked' Her Alongside Son and Took Bag

Shakira took to Instagram where she said a pack of wild hogs "attacked" her alongside her 8-year-old son while they were walking in a Barcelona park.

Xavier Hamilton1813 days ago
Rapper Nicki Minaj is seen leaving the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Not Being Invited to Lil Wayne's Birthday Party, Mack Maine Responds

When several Young Money artists gathered for a party to celebrate Lil Wayne's 39th birthday, Nicki Minaj wondered why she wasn’t invited to the party.

Xavier Hamilton1813 days ago
Rich Off Pints 2

Listen to Icewear Vezzo's New Mixtape 'Rich Off Pints 2' f/ Future, Moneybagg Yo, and More

Icewear Vezzo has released his new mixtape 'Rich Off Pints 2,' including features from Future (two, in fact), Moneybagg Yo, RMR, and several more.

Xavier Hamilton1814 days ago
Mozzy - 'Untreated Trauma'

Listen to Mozzy's New Album 'Untreated Trauma' f/ EST Gee, YFN Lucci, Babyface Ray, and More

Mozzy has shared 'Untreated Trauma,' tapping in with acts like EST Gee, Babyface Ray, Kalen.FrFr, and YFN Lucci to help complete his new album.

Xavier Hamilton1826 days ago
her-baby-durk-remix-find-a-way

H.E.R. Shares Remix of "Find A Way" f/ Lil Durk and Lil Baby

California's H.E.R. dropped the remix of “Find A Way” on Friday which added a verse from Lil Durk. Durkio’s new feature reunites him with Lil Baby.

Xavier Hamilton1827 days ago
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Rapper Biz Markie performs onstage during BACARDI's Big Game Party

Biz Markie Will Get Street Named After Him in Long Island

The late great Biz Markie will be getting a street named after him in his hometown of Patchogue, Long Island. Biz Markie passed in July of this year.

Xavier Hamilton1827 days ago
TM88

Producer TM88 Breaks Down How Drake's No. 1 Single "Way 2 Sexy" Came Together

TM88 talked about the making of "Way 2 Sexy," Future's idea to sample such a famous hit, and the possibility of 'What a Time to Be Alive 2' showing up someday.

Xavier Hamilton1827 days ago
Tyler, the Creator attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater

Tyler, the Creator Says 'We Didn't Protect' Lupe Fiasco, Chicago Rapper Responds

Tyler, the Creator has been claiming for years that the music industry and rap fans didn’t protect Lupe Fiasco's artistry as well as they should have.

Xavier Hamilton1827 days ago

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