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Dana Scott

Joined July 2015 | 670 posts
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Latest Stories

Jay Wright Villanova Creighton 2017

Villanova Prefers to Forget About Last Year’s Title, Even If Fans Are Hoping For A Repeat

The defending national champs are looking to become the first team to repeat since 2007. But they're going about their business differently this year.

Dana Scott3473 days ago
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Ronda Rousey on Her UFC 207 Loss: 'I Need to Take Some Time to Reflect and Think About the Future'

Is this the end of Ronda Rousey, the MMA fighter?

Dana Scott3547 days ago
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Twitter Users Can't Stop Poking Fun at Dwyane Wade's New Year's Eve Outfit

Let's just hope Dwyane Wade doesn't do this to himself again on New Years Eve 2017.

Dana Scott3547 days ago
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LeBron James Uses the Best Meme of 2016 to Sum Up His Year

Even if 2016 was bad for some, LeBron James shined bright and wanted to tell the world about it.

Dana Scott3547 days ago
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Ray Lewis Is a Special Guest at Pre-Inauguration Party for Donald Trump Hosted by Jim Brown

Jim Brown and Ray Lewis both met with Donald Trump earlier this month at Trump Tower in New York City.

Dana Scott3547 days ago
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Fan Trolls Kiss Cam by Smooching His Beer Instead of Girlfriend at Hockey Game

The couple was at the 41st World Junior Ice Hockey Championships in Toronto when the Kiss Cam caught a man kissing his beer.

Dana Scott3547 days ago
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ESPN Graphic Shows Two Louisville Players Listed Out From Citrus Bowl Due to 'Gunshot Wounds'

James Hearns and Henry Famurewa were shot the same night Lamar Jackson won the Heisman Trophy.

Dana Scott3547 days ago
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Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey Has a Basketball-Themed Musical Titled 'Small Ball' on the Way

The play will have a character named "Michael Jordan" that is not to be confused with basketball icon Michael Jordan.

Dana Scott3551 days ago
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Russian Officials Finally Admit That Their Top Olympic Athletes Used PEDs

Russian doping was suspected through several Olympiads, but officials denied it—until now.

Dana Scott3551 days ago
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Adam Silver Says NBA Championship Teams Boycotting a Trump White House Is a 'Lost Opportunity'

NBA commissioner Adam Silver believes championship teams should use the opportunity to approach Trump about what they feel should change in the country.

Dana Scott3551 days ago
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NBA Players Now Have a Hotline to Call and Complain About Referees

NBA's new collective bargaining agreement will give players a hotline to criticize referees.

Dana Scott3553 days ago
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Carmelo Anthony Gives Teenage Cancer Patient a Free New Kia Car Before Celtics-Knicks Game

Carmelo Anthony gifted a car to a 17-year-old who suffers from a rare form of cancer called Langerhan's Cell Histiocytosis.

Dana Scott3553 days ago
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Minnesota Timberwolves Mascot Is Savage for Taking Back Playstation 4 Gift From a Young Kings Fan

Crunch the Wolf showed that he was the NBA's Grinch on Christmas Eve by taking back a Playstation 4 given to a young Kings fan.

Dana Scott3553 days ago
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C.J. McCollum and Damian Lillard Sing "Jingle Bells" Duet on Snapchat and Instagram

The 2015 NBA Most Improved Player and his NBA All-Star teammate serenade NBA fans with a Christmas carol.

Dana Scott3553 days ago
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Shaquille O'Neal Says Pat Riley Once Put His Own Head Underwater for 8 Straight Minutes

Shaquille O'Neal said that Riley put his head underwater to teach the Heat players a lesson in mind control.

Dana Scott3556 days ago
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Stephon Marbury Says NBA Wanted Him Out of the League After He Asked For Trade From Timberwolves

Marbury was drafted by the Timberwolves in 1996, and claims that his demanded trade from the team in 1999 "messed up" the NBA's money.

Dana Scott3556 days ago
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Kenyon Martin Fires Back at George Karl Over Incendiary Comments in New Memoir

Karl coached Kenyon Martin when Martin was on the Denver Nuggets in the 2000s.

Dana Scott3556 days ago
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Tiger Woods Tweets Odd Photo of Himself as a Shirtless 'Mack Daddy Santa' for His Children

Tiger Woods claims that this disguise is an annual Christmas tradition for him and his kids.

Dana Scott3556 days ago

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