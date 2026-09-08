Jay Balfour
Latest Stories
Stream and Download Gucci Mane's 'East Atlanta Santa 2' Mixtape
'The Night Guwop Stole X-Mas' is here.
Tory Lanez Releases Two Christmas Mixtapes with 'The New Toronto' and 'Chixtape 3'
The Toronto artist doubles down.
Listen to Miley Cyrus' "My Sad Christmas Song"
Cyrus reconnects with the Flaming Lips.
Shy Glizzy on Chain Snatching Incident: "I Slip'd Up and Got Comfortable"
The DC rapper clarifies what happened.
Jeremih and Lil Durk Join BJ The Chicago Kid for "Church" Remix
It's all Chicago on the new "Church" remix.
Janet Jackson Postpones Tour for Surgery
Jackson promised to reschedule the Unbreakable World Tour dates.
T-Pain Is Asking Fans for Wedding Footage for His "Officially Yours" Video
T-Pain is crowdsourcing his next video.
Chicago Rapper King Louie Reportedly Shot in the Head
The rapper's condition is reportedly stable.
Kendrick Lamar Reminds Us About the Importance of Hard Work in This Inspirational Video
"Hard work, man. Remember that."
Kendrick Lamar Brought Out Big Sean and Ty Dolla $ign at TDE's 2nd Annual Holiday Concert
TDE gives back.
V-Nasty Is Still Defending Her Right to Use the N-Word
"It's just a term of endearment," the white rapper says.
Pusha T Defends Puff Daddy as a Producer: "Puff Surprised Me The Most"
"My records wouldn't have happened without Puff in the studio with me."