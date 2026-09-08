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Jay Balfour

Joined May 2015 | 532 posts
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Latest Stories

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Stream and Download Gucci Mane's 'East Atlanta Santa 2' Mixtape

'The Night Guwop Stole X-Mas' is here.

Jay Balfour3918 days ago
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Tory Lanez Releases Two Christmas Mixtapes with 'The New Toronto' and 'Chixtape 3'

The Toronto artist doubles down.

Jay Balfour3919 days ago
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The Weeknd and Future Team Up On "Low Life"

Abel is back.

Jay Balfour3920 days ago
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Listen to Miley Cyrus' "My Sad Christmas Song"

Cyrus reconnects with the Flaming Lips.

Jay Balfour3920 days ago
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Shy Glizzy on Chain Snatching Incident: "I Slip'd Up and Got Comfortable"

The DC rapper clarifies what happened.

Jay Balfour3920 days ago
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Jeremih and Lil Durk Join BJ The Chicago Kid for "Church" Remix

It's all Chicago on the new "Church" remix.

Jay Balfour3920 days ago
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Janet Jackson Postpones Tour for Surgery

Jackson promised to reschedule the Unbreakable World Tour dates.

Jay Balfour3920 days ago
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Here's More Proof Vince Staples Wins at Twitter

Just in case you forgot.

Jay Balfour3921 days ago

T-Pain Is Asking Fans for Wedding Footage for His "Officially Yours" Video

T-Pain is crowdsourcing his next video.

Jay Balfour3921 days ago
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Dreezy Links Up With Dej Loaf for "Serena"

Chicago and Detroit connect.

Jay Balfour3921 days ago
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Chicago Rapper King Louie Reportedly Shot in the Head

The rapper's condition is reportedly stable.

Jay Balfour3921 days ago
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Rick Ross: "I'm a Global Sex Icon"

Rozay brags about his two-pack abs.

Jay Balfour3922 days ago
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V-Nasty Is Still Defending Her Right to Use the N-Word

"It's just a term of endearment," the white rapper says.

Jay Balfour3922 days ago
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MC Hammer Owes The IRS $800,000

The rapper owes back taxes from 1996.

Jay Balfour3922 days ago
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Pusha T Defends Puff Daddy as a Producer: "Puff Surprised Me The Most"

"My records wouldn't have happened without Puff in the studio with me."

Jay Balfour3922 days ago

Earl Sweatshirt Performed Five New Songs Last Night

Sweatshirt's back.

Jay Balfour3922 days ago

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