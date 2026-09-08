Daniel Barna Portrait

Daniel Barna

Hey! I'm Dan. I've been in media my whole adult life, having written for the likes of GQ, Playboy, Vanity Fair, Nylon, and many others before ultimately landing at Complex, where I've been for ten years, first as a writer, and now as an editor. I'm a Torontonian, born and raised.

Joined April 2023 | 343 posts
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Latest Stories

Christie's Hosts "The Devil Wears Prada 2" Wardrobe Auction In Support of CPJ And CFDA

CFDA Boss Apologizes for Restraining PETA Protesters at NYFW Show, Says He Acted ‘Innapropriately'

Five activists walked the COS Spring/Summer 2027 runway at New York Fashion Week on Sunday. PETA says it is pursuing charges against the CFDA chief executive.

Daniel Barna3 days ago
black mirror

‘Black Mirror’ Season 8 Has Officially Entered Production, Netflix Confirms

Netflix confirmed Monday that filming is underway, with Charlie Brooker and Bisha K. Ali writing and executive producing the new season.

Daniel Barna24 days ago
hayden

Hayden Panettiere Dies at 36 (UPDATE)

Hayden Panettiere has died. She was 36 years old.

Daniel Barna32 days ago
Four people are shown: a man with a patterned jacket and cap performing, a woman singing on stage, a man in glasses and a suit, and a young man with curly hair.

King Harris Blasts 50 Cent After Rapper Shared Unflattering Photo of His Mom Tiny: 'Your Mama Dead'

T.I.'s son King Harris posted a fiery rant aimed at 50 Cent after the rapper shared an unflattering photo of his mom Tiny.

Daniel Barna207 days ago
bad bunny

NY Man Who Traveled to Puerto Rico to Attend Bad Bunny Concert Shot and Killed

The shooting broke out after an argument at a nightclub, according to police.

Daniel Barna403 days ago
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Almut Brühl (Florence Pugh, left) and Tobias Durand (Andrew Garfield, right) sit inside what appears to be a diner with food in front of them.

How Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh Became Hollywood’s Most Charismatic (On-screen) Couple

Complex caught up with the two UK actors to talk about their relationship in director John Crowley's romcom drama 'We Live in Time.'

Daniel Barna688 days ago
A young girl in Netflix's Daughters documentary hangs on a wired fence.

Inside The Making Of Netflix’s ‘Daughters,’ One Of 2024's Most Tearjerking Documentaries

After snatching up the Audience Award for a U.S. documentary at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, directors Angela Patton and Natalie Rae reflect on filming ‘Daughters,' which is streaming now on Netflix.

Daniel Barna743 days ago
memphis grizzlies dillon brooks playing

NBA Fans React to Report of Dillon Brooks Not Returning to Memphis Grizzlies ‘Under Any Circumstances’

According to Shams Charania of the Athletic, the Memphis Grizzlies have told Dillon Brooks that he will “not be brought back under any circumstances.”

Daniel Barna1234 days ago
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson answers questions after a practice in September

Lamar Jackson Agrees to 5-Year Deal With Baltimore Ravens

On Thursday, the Baltimore Ravens announced that they’ve agreed in principle on a five-year contract with their star quarterback after months of back-and-forth.

Daniel Barna1239 days ago
obj signs baltimore

People React After Odell Beckham Jr. Signs One-Year Deal With BaltImore Ravens

Odell Beckham Jr. is retuning to the NFL after he signed a one-year deal will the Baltimore Ravens that is worth up to $18 million, and people had thoughts.

Daniel Barna1257 days ago
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secret-invasion marvel trailer

Watch the First Trailer for Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' Series

Marvel dropped the first trailer for 'Secret Invasion,' starring Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, Ben Mendelsohn, and Emilia Clarke.

Daniel Barna1264 days ago
caitlyn clark angel reese taunt

People React After Angel Reese Criticized for Taunting Caitlin Clark With ‘You Can’t See Me’ Gesture

LSU won the NCAA women’s basketball tournament national championship, but all anyone could talk about was what occurred between CaitlIn Clark and Angel Reese.

Daniel Barna1264 days ago
kids break into house party

Video Shows Teens Throwing 'Mansion Rager,' Boxing Match After Breaking Into $8 Million Home

Hundreds of teens broke into an $8 million Florida mansion and threw a massive unauthorized house party while the owners of the home were out of town.

Daniel Barna1305 days ago
turkey hit with another earthquake

Southern Turkey Hit by 6.3-Magnitude Earthquake, No Casualties Reported

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey on Monday, just a few weeks after a deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake devastated the region.

Daniel Barna1305 days ago
brett maher missed point playoff

People React After Cowboys Kicker Brett Maher Misses 5th Postseason PAT

Just one week after missing a record four PATs during his team’s playoff game against the Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher did it again.

Daniel Barna1334 days ago
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darius miles alabama player

Alabama Basketball Player Darius Miles Charged With Capital Murder After Shooting That Leaves Woman Dead (UPDATE)

Darius Miles, who played for Alabama’s men’s basketball team, has been charged with capital murder after a weekend shooting near the university’s campus.

Daniel Barna1341 days ago
lil yachty girl band tryouts

Lil Yachty Holding Tryouts for All-Women Band

Lil Yachty took to social media on Tuesday, where he announced he'll be holding public tryouts for an all-women band later this week in Georgia.

Daniel Barna1346 days ago
Avatar Way of Water Review

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Hits $1 Billion at Global Box Office in Just 14 Days (UPDATE)

Despite brutal weather across the country, James Cameron's sci-fi sequel managed a strong second weekend at the box office, which bodes well for its prospects.

Daniel Barna1362 days ago

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