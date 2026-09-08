Daniel Barna
Hey! I'm Dan. I've been in media my whole adult life, having written for the likes of GQ, Playboy, Vanity Fair, Nylon, and many others before ultimately landing at Complex, where I've been for ten years, first as a writer, and now as an editor. I'm a Torontonian, born and raised.
Latest Stories
CFDA Boss Apologizes for Restraining PETA Protesters at NYFW Show, Says He Acted ‘Innapropriately'
Five activists walked the COS Spring/Summer 2027 runway at New York Fashion Week on Sunday. PETA says it is pursuing charges against the CFDA chief executive.
‘Black Mirror’ Season 8 Has Officially Entered Production, Netflix Confirms
Netflix confirmed Monday that filming is underway, with Charlie Brooker and Bisha K. Ali writing and executive producing the new season.
Hayden Panettiere Dies at 36 (UPDATE)
Hayden Panettiere has died. She was 36 years old.
King Harris Blasts 50 Cent After Rapper Shared Unflattering Photo of His Mom Tiny: 'Your Mama Dead'
T.I.'s son King Harris posted a fiery rant aimed at 50 Cent after the rapper shared an unflattering photo of his mom Tiny.
NY Man Who Traveled to Puerto Rico to Attend Bad Bunny Concert Shot and Killed
The shooting broke out after an argument at a nightclub, according to police.
How Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh Became Hollywood’s Most Charismatic (On-screen) Couple
Complex caught up with the two UK actors to talk about their relationship in director John Crowley's romcom drama 'We Live in Time.'
Inside The Making Of Netflix’s ‘Daughters,’ One Of 2024's Most Tearjerking Documentaries
After snatching up the Audience Award for a U.S. documentary at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, directors Angela Patton and Natalie Rae reflect on filming ‘Daughters,' which is streaming now on Netflix.
NBA Fans React to Report of Dillon Brooks Not Returning to Memphis Grizzlies ‘Under Any Circumstances’
According to Shams Charania of the Athletic, the Memphis Grizzlies have told Dillon Brooks that he will “not be brought back under any circumstances.”
Lamar Jackson Agrees to 5-Year Deal With Baltimore Ravens
On Thursday, the Baltimore Ravens announced that they’ve agreed in principle on a five-year contract with their star quarterback after months of back-and-forth.
People React After Odell Beckham Jr. Signs One-Year Deal With BaltImore Ravens
Odell Beckham Jr. is retuning to the NFL after he signed a one-year deal will the Baltimore Ravens that is worth up to $18 million, and people had thoughts.
Watch the First Trailer for Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' Series
Marvel dropped the first trailer for 'Secret Invasion,' starring Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, Ben Mendelsohn, and Emilia Clarke.
People React After Angel Reese Criticized for Taunting Caitlin Clark With ‘You Can’t See Me’ Gesture
LSU won the NCAA women’s basketball tournament national championship, but all anyone could talk about was what occurred between CaitlIn Clark and Angel Reese.
Video Shows Teens Throwing 'Mansion Rager,' Boxing Match After Breaking Into $8 Million Home
Hundreds of teens broke into an $8 million Florida mansion and threw a massive unauthorized house party while the owners of the home were out of town.
Southern Turkey Hit by 6.3-Magnitude Earthquake, No Casualties Reported
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey on Monday, just a few weeks after a deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake devastated the region.
People React After Cowboys Kicker Brett Maher Misses 5th Postseason PAT
Just one week after missing a record four PATs during his team’s playoff game against the Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher did it again.
Alabama Basketball Player Darius Miles Charged With Capital Murder After Shooting That Leaves Woman Dead (UPDATE)
Darius Miles, who played for Alabama’s men’s basketball team, has been charged with capital murder after a weekend shooting near the university’s campus.
Lil Yachty Holding Tryouts for All-Women Band
Lil Yachty took to social media on Tuesday, where he announced he'll be holding public tryouts for an all-women band later this week in Georgia.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Hits $1 Billion at Global Box Office in Just 14 Days (UPDATE)
Despite brutal weather across the country, James Cameron's sci-fi sequel managed a strong second weekend at the box office, which bodes well for its prospects.