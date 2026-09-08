nappy Portrait

nappy

Joined February 2015 | 710 posts
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Rome Fortune & OG Maco - "Pay Rent" (Prod. by Ben Pramuk)

Every once in a while, we get the urge to post a rap record, and while it might seems ridiculous to highlight records that are completely outside of t

nappy4271 days ago
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Creaky Jackals - "OC"

Parisian duo Creaky Jackals have been knocking out disgusting tunes for the past year, their fan base is exploding, and they have made a name for them

nappy4272 days ago
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STYLSS' Latest Release From ExT Channels Burial

The timing on STYLSS' latest release is a bit odd, particularly as we just got information today on the NASA employee that Burial sampled on his Rival

nappy4276 days ago
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EXCLUSIVE: AbJo - "Silvicide (El Blanco Nino Remix)"

Back in November, AbJo posted a twerk and bounce hybrid called "Silvicide," a record far removed from his usual chill beats offerings and favela trap

nappy4276 days ago
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Polar Youth - "Samuel"

Talented female producers are appearing in droves and thankfully becoming more commonplace, but the works that Belgian phenom Polar Youth is releasing

nappy4277 days ago
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Summer Of Haze - "6 a.m. - 12 p.m."

Getting a chance to see the head of Hyperboloid and leader of the internet ghetto revolution work his magic IRL was a bit surreal, to be honest. Mosc

nappy4293 days ago
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DAD Mix 125: Toboggan

Toboggan is a name that you might be new to, and before getting an early copy of his forthcoming release on Activia Benz, he was honestly a name that

nappy4294 days ago
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Download Cavalier's "PIETA" EP

Cavalier is still in his teens and recently played his first live show here in Los Angeles. Our eyes are focused intently on him, as he is firing on a

nappy4296 days ago
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EXCLUSIVE: Worshyper - "Dreamt (Hard Comma White Remix)"

Hard Comma White seems to be rolling out content as another one of these faceless producers, and though we know nothing about the man behind the music

nappy4305 days ago
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Sasquatch - "Hang On (Distal Remix)"

Youngbloods is a label that is being headed by Nick and James of Mushpost, an imprint we know as one that digs in the trenches for the finest undergro

nappy4307 days ago
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dom dias run things

Dom Dias - "Run Things"

We check just about every email that we're sent, and every once in a while, we get hit with a link a couple weeks after a release saying "this is dope

nappy4311 days ago
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PREMIERE: Toboggan - "Nueva Pompeya (Xavier León Remix)"

We know that Activia Benz supports only the best music they can find, but their next release from Montreal phenom Toboggan is one of the better releas

nappy4311 days ago
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Juicy J - "Low (Whiiite's Future1Hundred Remix)"

We are sitting here watching Hollywood resident Whiiite slay everything he puts his hands on, and are marveling at his output this last year. His remi

nappy4313 days ago
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Download Space Jesus' Mix For Sway In The Morning

We're always going to love DJ Wonder, Sway, and Heather B for taking some initiative and inviting dance producers to perform on Sway In The Morning. S

nappy4315 days ago
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Armada Won't Give Us the Release They Owe Us, So Here's the Track for Free!

Armada Music was launched as a collaborative effort between Armin van Buuren, Maykel Piron, and David Lewis more than a decade ago. The brand has been a staple in dance music since day one, they have amassed a list of signees that include Tiga, Hardwell, Dash Berlin, W&W, Markus Schulz, Aly & Fila, ATB, and have created more than three dozen sub-labels to facilitate a steady release of radio-friendly main stage dance music. They're a pretty big deal.

nappy4318 days ago
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EXCLUSIVE: dOpe Tendencies - "I Need You"

dOpe Tendencies are a duo from Long Island, New York that have been making fire records for the entire 18 months that they've been on my radar, and a

nappy4318 days ago
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EXCLUSIVE: Download YOOK!E's "i30" EP

The one thing that I love about independent artists is that they require no real planning. YOOK!E handed me a stack of tunes a week ago, and I said I

nappy4319 days ago
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EXCLUSIVE: Sugur Shane - "Kill Da B***h (Hush Remix)"

I saw Hush murder a live show when I moved to Los Angeles, he's turning himself into a really good friend, and his production is remarkably good. And

nappy4320 days ago

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