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The 100 Best New York City Rap Songs
The New York Knicks have restored the feeling. So here's the 100 best New York City rap songs of all time, with classics from Nas, Biggie, Jay-Z, Wu-Tang, Mobb Deep, Cardi B, Pop Smoke, and more.
50 Unreleased Rap Albums We’d Kill To Hear
Out of all the hip-hop albums that never saw the light of day, these are the projects that we're still dying to give a listen.
The Best Music Podcasts Right Now
From ‘Dissect’ to ‘ The Joe Budden Podcast,’ here are the best music podcasts on the Internet right now.
Rihanna Has Been in the Studio for ‘Whole 8 Years' Since 'Anti,’ Denies ‘R9’ Will Be a Reggae Album
Rihanna gave an update on her long-awaited album in a new 'Harper's BAZAAR' cover story.
Stream Truice's New EP 'Vices'
R&B singer Truice, the son of Dr. Dre, releases his first EP.
4Batz Surprises Latto With "Act II: Date @ 8" Performance in Dallas
The 'U Made Me a St4r' artist performed the remix and "act iv: fckin u (18+)" during Latto's Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour.
Usher Shares Emotional Story About Absentee Father and 'Creating Purpose' Without Having Guidance: ‘I Found Joy in Music’
Usher concluded his Dallas show with some context on why the city is significant to his life and how it relates to his late father.
Jake Paul Responds to Conor McGregor's 'Pissbag' Rant, Says He's Scared of a Guy From 'Disney Channel'
Jake Paul and Conor McGregor continue to talk smack.
Here Are All the Lyrics to Kendrick Lamar's Latest Drake Diss "Not Like Us"
On Saturday night, Kendrick Lamar came back with another diss to Drake over a Mustard beat.
Lil Wayne Announces Young Thug Collab "Bless" After Longstanding Feud
A 2015 incident where Wayne's tour bus was shot up made it into the 2022 RICO indictment against Thug and YSL.
LeBron James on Pressure Surrounding Bronny and NBA Draft: 'Can Y'all Please Just Let the Kid Be a Kid'
James was responding to ESPN removing Bronny from their 2024 mock draft.
Bryson Tiller Shares New Song and Video for "Whatever She Wants"
The single gets an official release as part of his Tiller Tuesday series.
Busta Rhymes Releases 'Blockbusta' f/ Young Thug, Quavo, Kodak Black, and More
Busta Rhymes shares his new album just in time for Thanksgiving weekend.
Diddy Accused of Drugging and Sexually Assaulting Woman in Latest Lawsuit
A woman is alleging Diddy conducted the sexual assault in 1991, filmed her, and showed it to others.
Stephen A. Smith on Dinner With Jay-Z or $500,000 Debate, Explains How He Could See Himself Doing Both
Stephen A. Smith sounds like he's taking the dinner with Jay-Z, but under different circumstances he could also take the money too.
Lil Wayne Drops New Mixtape 'Tha Fix Before Tha VI'
Weezy's 10-track 'Tha Fix Before Tha VI' tape arrives exactly five years after 'Tha Carter V.'
Offset Appears to Respond to Nicki Minaj’s Husband Looking for Him by Laughing, Giggling (UPDATE)
Offset saw the video of Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty looking for him and brushed it off.
Elon Musk Found Out About His Dad Having a Second Child With Former Stepdaughter Through Email on Father's Day
The revelation comes from an excerpt from Walter Isaacson's upcoming biography about the billionaire.