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Eric Diep

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Joined July 2014 | 3044 posts
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Latest Stories

Four album covers on a red brick background: Jay-Z's "The Blueprint 3," 50 Cent's "Get Rich or Die Tryin'," The Diplomats' "Diplomatic Immunity," and Cardi B's "Invasion of Privacy." The albums feature some of the greatest New York City rap songs of all time.

The 100 Best New York City Rap Songs

The New York Knicks have restored the feeling. So here's the 100 best New York City rap songs of all time, with classics from Nas, Biggie, Jay-Z, Wu-Tang, Mobb Deep, Cardi B, Pop Smoke, and more.

Eric Diep87 days ago
Four men posing together, all smiling. One wears a bucket hat, another a beanie, and one has sunglasses and a cap. Casual setting.

50 Unreleased Rap Albums We’d Kill To Hear

Out of all the hip-hop albums that never saw the light of day, these are the projects that we're still dying to give a listen.

Eric Diep389 days ago
Joe Budden on stage holding a microphone, wearing a dark outfit. A table with a water bottle is beside him. Event backdrop visible.

The Best Music Podcasts Right Now

From ‘Dissect’ to ‘ The Joe Budden Podcast,’ here are the best music podcasts on the Internet right now.

Eric Diep417 days ago
Rihanna performing on stage, holding a gold microphone. She has long, wavy blonde hair and is wearing a black outfit.

Rihanna Has Been in the Studio for ‘Whole 8 Years' Since 'Anti,’ Denies ‘R9’ Will Be a Reggae Album

Rihanna gave an update on her long-awaited album in a new 'Harper's BAZAAR' cover story.

Eric Diep572 days ago
A black and white image of a shirtless Truice with short hair looking over his shoulder. The words "TRUICE" and "VICES" are written in bold.

Stream Truice's New EP 'Vices'

R&B singer Truice, the son of Dr. Dre, releases his first EP.

Eric Diep580 days ago
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4Batz wearing a black cowboy hat shows off his gold grillz, pointing at them with both hands against a red background.

4Batz Surprises Latto With "Act II: Date @ 8" Performance in Dallas

The 'U Made Me a St4r' artist performed the remix and "act iv: fckin u (18+)" during Latto's Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour.

Eric Diep670 days ago
This is a photo of Usher performing.

Usher Shares Emotional Story About Absentee Father and 'Creating Purpose' Without Having Guidance: ‘I Found Joy in Music’

Usher concluded his Dallas show with some context on why the city is significant to his life and how it relates to his late father.

Eric Diep713 days ago
Jake Paul, shirtless in boxing gloves in the ring, is next to Conor McGregor, wearing a checkered suit, posing with fists up outdoors

Jake Paul Responds to Conor McGregor's 'Pissbag' Rant, Says He's Scared of a Guy From 'Disney Channel'

Jake Paul and Conor McGregor continue to talk smack.

Eric Diep788 days ago
Kendrick Lamar in a leather jacket and Drake performing on stage, both influential artists in the music industry

Here Are All the Lyrics to Kendrick Lamar's Latest Drake Diss "Not Like Us"

On Saturday night, Kendrick Lamar came back with another diss to Drake over a Mustard beat.

Eric Diep865 days ago
Lil Wayne in a knitted sweater giving a peace sign; Young Thug in a letterman jacket looking to the side

Lil Wayne Announces Young Thug Collab "Bless" After Longstanding Feud

A 2015 incident where Wayne's tour bus was shot up made it into the 2022 RICO indictment against Thug and YSL.

Eric Diep897 days ago
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Two individuals at a basketball game, one in a hoodie and beanie speaking, the other in a USC basketball uniform listening

LeBron James on Pressure Surrounding Bronny and NBA Draft: 'Can Y'all Please Just Let the Kid Be a Kid'

James was responding to ESPN removing Bronny from their 2024 mock draft.

Eric Diep934 days ago

Bryson Tiller Shares New Song and Video for "Whatever She Wants"

The single gets an official release as part of his Tiller Tuesday series.

Eric Diep948 days ago

Busta Rhymes Releases 'Blockbusta' f/ Young Thug, Quavo, Kodak Black, and More

Busta Rhymes shares his new album just in time for Thanksgiving weekend.

Eric Diep1029 days ago

Diddy Accused of Drugging and Sexually Assaulting Woman in Latest Lawsuit

A woman is alleging Diddy conducted the sexual assault in 1991, filmed her, and showed it to others.

Eric Diep1029 days ago

Stephen A. Smith on Dinner With Jay-Z or $500,000 Debate, Explains How He Could See Himself Doing Both

Stephen A. Smith sounds like he's taking the dinner with Jay-Z, but under different circumstances he could also take the money too.

Eric Diep1055 days ago
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Lil Wayne album cover

Lil Wayne Drops New Mixtape 'Tha Fix Before Tha VI'

Weezy's 10-track 'Tha Fix Before Tha VI' tape arrives exactly five years after 'Tha Carter V.'

Eric Diep1085 days ago

Offset Appears to Respond to Nicki Minaj’s Husband Looking for Him by Laughing, Giggling (UPDATE)

Offset saw the video of Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty looking for him and brushed it off.

Eric Diep1097 days ago

Elon Musk Found Out About His Dad Having a Second Child With Former Stepdaughter Through Email on Father's Day

The revelation comes from an excerpt from Walter Isaacson's upcoming biography about the billionaire.

Eric Diep1101 days ago

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