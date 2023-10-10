Gunplay Loses Custody of Daughter, Only Permitted to See Her Virtually

“I filed for divorce. He would not sign divorce papers. So, I’m stuck,” she said in an Instagram clip. “Unfortunately in the state of Florida, I cannot divorce him without his permission. Unless he goes to jail, convicted, or he’s a mental institution patient.”

Prior to that, in late August, Gunplay was arrested for the aforementioned charges after he allegedly pointed an AK-47 at his wife and their six-month-old baby following an argument. He was held in jail on a $20,000 bond.

Taylor-Morales also recently alleged that Gunplay’s drug use is what led to their daughter having a genetic heart defect.

“I was not aware he was using around the time I got pregnant,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “He claimed to be sober. We were told by her cardiologist and two other cardiologists just to confirm the information. After it was brought to our attention that’s when the truth came out.”