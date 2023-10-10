Gunplay Loses Custody of Daughter, Only Permitted to See Her Virtually

Gunplay has lost the right to see his daughter in real life.
TMZ reports that the Miami native will only be allowed to see his baby girl, Osanna, through an app called TalkingParents — and all visits will be arranged and monitored by the court. The decision came on Monday, after the 44-year-old was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and child abuse after he got into a fight with his estranged wife, Vonshae Taylor-Morales.
The arrangement can only be undone if Taylor-Morales asks the court to give him custody, which doesn’t seem likely. She’s also requested that Gunplay pay child support — an amount that will be decided at a later court appearance.
The MMG rapper failed to show up to his last three hearings to discuss his temporary restraining order from Taylor-Morales. If he misses the fourth date, then the TRO will be permanent and Gunplay won’t be permitted to see his daughter until she turns 18 years old.
This new turn of events in Gunplay and Taylor-Morales’ marriage follows claims she made in September that she couldn’t file for divorce “without his permission” because of Florida laws.
“I filed for divorce. He would not sign divorce papers. So, I’m stuck,” she said in an Instagram clip. “Unfortunately in the state of Florida, I cannot divorce him without his permission. Unless he goes to jail, convicted, or he’s a mental institution patient.”
Prior to that, in late August, Gunplay was arrested for the aforementioned charges after he allegedly pointed an AK-47 at his wife and their six-month-old baby following an argument. He was held in jail on a $20,000 bond.
Taylor-Morales also recently alleged that Gunplay’s drug use is what led to their daughter having a genetic heart defect.
“I was not aware he was using around the time I got pregnant,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “He claimed to be sober. We were told by her cardiologist and two other cardiologists just to confirm the information. After it was brought to our attention that’s when the truth came out.”