Music

Gunplay Says Rick Ross Abandoned Him When Career Stalled: 'It Was Crickets'

The rapper suggests he was abandoned at Maybach Music Group despite delivering hit records.

(L-R) Gunplay and Rick Ross.
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images | Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Gunplay has gone into detail about why he believes his once-tight relationship with Rick Ross and Maybach Music Group deteriorated.

In an interview with M3S3 TV released on Saturday (March 7), the 46-year-old described a period of his career where he felt abandoned at the very moment he believed support should have been strongest.

Around the 15-minute mark in the video below, Gunplay was asked about balancing street life with his rap career. He recalled that the pressure intensified when he felt MMG stopped backing him.

"Everybody was a group effort. When it was Gunplay's turn, it was crickets," the Triple C's founding member claimed. "I got hit records. Nobody's giving me a budget, nobody's doing nothing."

The alleged lack of resources left him questioning what path he was supposed to take. "What you want me to fucking do? Get another hit record, and do more, and never get no money?" he said. "Or would you want me to go back in these streets... and tap these pockets like I had to do?"

Looking back now, he views that period of time as desperation rather than defiance, explaining that it "was literally a cry for help" that pushed him back in the streets.

"I was down for the program for over 10, 15 years and then nobody lifted a finger, made a phone call or nothing for the old boy," he claimed, before adding that he felt like the dynamic at the label left him powerless because decisions ultimately rested with Ross.

"When I'm signed to a label like Maybach Music, my hands tied," he explained. "It's all up on the big dog. And then if he don't want to get me a budget, then he won't get me a budget."

When asked directly whether he and Ross are still close, he admitted the relationship has largely faded, saying: "I ain't going to lie. Like, not really as of lately. Nah."

Gunplay signed a solo deal with Maybach Music via Def Jam in July 2012. Under the imprint, he released his debut solo album Living Legend in 2015, which included singles like "Wuzhanindoe," "Blood on the Dope" and "Be Like Me" featuring Rick Ross.

Although it’s unclear when exactly he left the label, his album The Plug was released in 2017 under Real Talk Entertainment.

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