Omar Burgess
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Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi Announces $50K College Scholarship Offer
Slim Jxmmi says he'll contribute five figures towards your college tuition.
Hype Williams Says Original Edit for “Hate Me Now” Video Was Equivalent to Childish Gambino's “This Is America”
The legendary director offered some parallels between the videos for "Hate Me Now" and "This Is America."
LeBron’s Game-Winner Reportedly Led to ex-Raptors’ Coach Dwane Casey’s Firing
It most certainly wasn't God's Plan.
‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Is Now the World’s Fifth-Highest Grossing Film
After a big opening weekend in China, 'Infinity War' closes in on 'Avatar' and 'Titanic.'
Watch Birdman and Mannie Fresh’s “Designer Caskets” Video
Juvenile and Turk also make cameos in the unofficial Big Tymers reunion video.
André 3000 Releases 2 New Songs for Mother’s Day
Three Stacks released “Me&My (To Bury Your Parents)” and “Look Ma No Hands.”
Chance the Rapper Gets an Honorary Doctorate and Delivers Dillard University’s Commencement Speech
Freshly christened Dr. Chancelor Bennett shouts out Beyoncé, Michael Jackson, James Brown, and Cab Calloway.
Chris Bosh Sued by His Mother in House Dispute
Freida Bosh claims her son is cutting her off and misrepresented legal documents transferring ownership of a home.
Lil Uzi Vert Pulls Off Another Gravity-Defying Stage Dive at Rolling Loud
Uzi doubled down on 2017’s 20-foot leap by reaching higher heights in Miami.
Apple Rumored to Release Three New iPhones in September
Consumers would likely see design elements from the iPhone X incorporated across the new model line.
Watch Jay Z’s Mother Give a Touching Speech at the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards
Gloria Carter said, "'Smile' became a reality because I shared with my son who I am."
‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Posted a Historic Second-Weekend Box Office Total
'Avengers: Infinity War' continues crushing the box office during its second weekend.
‘SNL’ Lampoons LeBron James’ Teammates With a Fake Cleveland Cavs Commercial
LeBron scores the points, while his teammates handle high-fives, carrying cell phones, and janitorial duties.
Donald Glover Calls Out 'Star Wars' Lack of Diversity in 'Lando's Summit' Sketch
It turns out there are only four black living humans in the entire 'Star Wars' Universe.
Watch Donald Glover Spoof Migos With ‘Friendos’ Sketch on ‘SNL’
'SNL' provided a fictional outlet for Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset to have a breakthrough.
Common: ‘No Matter What Kanye is My Brother’
Common would like to see people put more energy into creating change instead of Kanye's tweets.
Britt McHenry Claimed ESPN Demoted Her Because She Was White
McHenry was very much on brand with some since-deleted tweets about her former employer.
Deontay Wilder Says $50 Million Bout With Anthony Joshua ‘Will Definitely Happen’
Joshua's camp isn't so sure, and they allege Wilder is dragging his feet in confirming the $50 million fight.