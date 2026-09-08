Omar Burgess Portrait

Omar Burgess

Joined November 2016 | 562 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Slim Jxmmi attends FADER With Uncle JXM In Concert.

Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi Announces $50K College Scholarship Offer

Slim Jxmmi says he'll contribute five figures towards your college tuition.

Omar Burgess3049 days ago
Hype Williams arrives for VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers at Paramount Studios.

Hype Williams Says Original Edit for “Hate Me Now” Video Was Equivalent to Childish Gambino's “This Is America”

The legendary director offered some parallels between the videos for "Hate Me Now" and "This Is America."

Omar Burgess3049 days ago
This is a picture of Dwane Casey.

LeBron’s Game-Winner Reportedly Led to ex-Raptors’ Coach Dwane Casey’s Firing

It most certainly wasn't God's Plan.

Omar Burgess3049 days ago
Chadwick Boseman and Benedict Cumberbatch attend premiere for Avengers: Infinity War.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Is Now the World’s Fifth-Highest Grossing Film

After a big opening weekend in China, 'Infinity War' closes in on 'Avatar' and 'Titanic.'

Omar Burgess3049 days ago
: Co founders of Cash Money Records Bryan 'Baby' Williams and Mannie Fresh

Watch Birdman and Mannie Fresh’s “Designer Caskets” Video

Juvenile and Turk also make cameos in the unofficial Big Tymers reunion video.

Omar Burgess3050 days ago
Advertisement
Rapper Andre 3000 performs on stage during the 2016 ONE Musicfest at Lakewood Amphitheatre.

André 3000 Releases 2 New Songs for Mother’s Day

Three Stacks released “Me&My (To Bury Your Parents)” and “Look Ma No Hands.”

Omar Burgess3050 days ago
Chance The Rapper attends the Scholly Scholarship Summit.

Chance the Rapper Gets an Honorary Doctorate and Delivers Dillard University’s Commencement Speech

Freshly christened Dr. Chancelor Bennett shouts out Beyoncé, Michael Jackson, James Brown, and Cab Calloway.

Omar Burgess3050 days ago
Chris Bosh waves to the crowd during a stoppage in play.

Chris Bosh Sued by His Mother in House Dispute

Freida Bosh claims her son is cutting her off and misrepresented legal documents transferring ownership of a home.

Omar Burgess3050 days ago
lil uzi vert rolling loud

Lil Uzi Vert Pulls Off Another Gravity-Defying Stage Dive at Rolling Loud

Uzi doubled down on 2017’s 20-foot leap by reaching higher heights in Miami.

Omar Burgess3051 days ago
This is a picture of an iPhone.

Apple Rumored to Release Three New iPhones in September

Consumers would likely see design elements from the iPhone X incorporated across the new model line.

Omar Burgess3056 days ago
Advertisement
Gloria Carter accepts a Special Recognition Award onstage at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

Watch Jay Z’s Mother Give a Touching Speech at the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards

Gloria Carter said, "'Smile' became a reality because I shared with my son who I am."

Omar Burgess3056 days ago
Actor Robert Downey Jr. and cast & crew of 'Avengers: Infinity War.'

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Posted a Historic Second-Weekend Box Office Total

'Avengers: Infinity War' continues crushing the box office during its second weekend.

Omar Burgess3056 days ago
Donald Glover attends the 2018 Winter TCA Tour.

‘SNL’ Lampoons LeBron James’ Teammates With a Fake Cleveland Cavs Commercial

LeBron scores the points, while his teammates handle high-fives, carrying cell phones, and janitorial duties.

Omar Burgess3056 days ago
Donald Glover speaks onstage at the 'Atlanta' New York Screening.

Donald Glover Calls Out 'Star Wars' Lack of Diversity in 'Lando's Summit' Sketch

It turns out there are only four black living humans in the entire 'Star Wars' Universe.

Omar Burgess3057 days ago
Donald Glover attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Watch Donald Glover Spoof Migos With ‘Friendos’ Sketch on ‘SNL’

'SNL' provided a fictional outlet for Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset to have a breakthrough.

Omar Burgess3057 days ago
Advertisement
Common attends a screening of 'All About Nina' during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival.

Common: ‘No Matter What Kanye is My Brother’

Common would like to see people put more energy into creating change instead of Kanye's tweets.

Omar Burgess3057 days ago
ESPN sideline reporter Brittany McHenry works a pregame broadcast.

Britt McHenry Claimed ESPN Demoted Her Because She Was White

McHenry was very much on brand with some since-deleted tweets about her former employer.

Omar Burgess3058 days ago
This is a picture of Deontay Wilder.

Deontay Wilder Says $50 Million Bout With Anthony Joshua ‘Will Definitely Happen’

Joshua's camp isn't so sure, and they allege Wilder is dragging his feet in confirming the $50 million fight.

Omar Burgess3063 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App