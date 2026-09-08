Lauren Nostro
Latest Stories
The 50 Best '90s R&B Songs of All Time
From classics like SWV's "Weak" to Ginuwine's "Pony," these are the top R&B songs from the '90s that will have you feeling nostalgic, and ready to party.
The 90 Best Rap Albums of the '90s
From the golden age to the shiny suit era, we're counting down the best rap albums of the 90s, from classics like Nas''Illmatic' to Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt.'
Khloé Kardashian Interview: Only the Strong (2015 Cover Story)
For nearly a decade, Khloé Kardashian has been the rock at the center of her family’s wild ride to celebrity super-status. Now, after one of the most tumultuous years of her life, the sister behind the sisters is ready to step into the spotlight.
The 25 Best Aaliyah Songs
January 16 marks the birthday of legendary ’90s singer Aaliyah. She would have turned 47. To honor her legacy, here are her 25 best songs of all time, including classics like “Try Again,” “I Care 4 U,” and more.
50 Unreleased Rap Albums We’d Kill To Hear
Out of all the hip-hop albums that never saw the light of day, these are the projects that we're still dying to give a listen.
The 50 Best Rap Videos of the 2000s
The 2000s took hip-hop music videos to the next level. These are the greatest of the decade, featuring videos from Jay-Z, Eminem, Nas, and more.
The 50 Best Rap Videos of the '90s
The '90s was a glorious decade for hip-hop visuals. These were the very greatest.
The 10 Best Rappers of the 2000s
From André 3000 to Jay-Z, these are the rappers who reigned from 2000 to 2009.
32 Best Twerking Anthems
From Uncle Luke of 2 Live Crew’s “I Wanna Rock (Doo Doo Brown)” to City Girls & Cardi B “Twerk”, here are the 32 top twerking song & dancing anthems to know.
The Best Drake Songs
Ahead of Certified Lover Boy, we’re counting down the best Drake songs of all time, including ‘Marvins Room’ ’Hotline Bling' & ‘God’s Plan’.
The Best Beyoncé Songs
From the start of her career to 'Everything Is Love,' we're counting down the best Beyoncé songs of all time.
Ranking All 43 of Kanye West's Music Videos
You can trust Kanye West to make gripping, original music videos, with Spike Jonze, Hype Williams, or even himself behind the camera. In honor of his 41st birthday, we’re ranking all 43 of Kanye West’s music videos.
The 50 Best Rapper Mixtapes
Over the past decade, mixtapes have become just as important as albums. From 50 Cent to Young Jeezy, we rank the greatest ones ever released.
30 Rap Songs That Say Nice Things About Women
Hip-hop is an art form that carries multiple dimensions, and believe it or not, it often has nice things to say about women. Take a look at (and listen to) our picks, and don’t forget to show the ladies in your life some love.
The 25 Best Nicki Minaj Verses
While we're waiting for "The Pink Print," let's revisit some of Nicki's best verses over the years.
The 25 Best Ludacris Songs
Ranking all of the legendary Atlanta rapper's hottest tracks. These are the best Ludacris songs!
The 25 Best Usher Songs
The best Usher songs, including "Confessions" deep cuts.
Parking Lot Pride: Drinking and Defeat With Buffalo Bills Fans
In a beaten down city where the home team always disappoints, the infamous tailgaters perform like champs.