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Lauren Nostro

Joined July 2014 | 2104 posts
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Boyz II Men matching red sweaters and hats pose together, leaning on a surface, with a vintage sepia tone effect.

The 50 Best '90s R&B Songs of All Time

From classics like SWV's "Weak" to Ginuwine's "Pony," these are the top R&amp;B songs from the '90s that will have you feeling nostalgic, and ready to party.

Lauren Nostro50 days ago
Jay-Z sitting in an office, wearing a cap and casual attire, with cityscape visible through large windows behind him. This was during the Reasonable Doubt era, which is one of the greatest rap albums of the '90s.

The 90 Best Rap Albums of the '90s

From the golden age to the shiny suit era, we're counting down the best rap albums of the 90s, from classics like Nas''Illmatic' to Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt.'

Lauren Nostro181 days ago
Khloé Kardashian for Complex Cover in 2015

Khloé Kardashian Interview: Only the Strong (2015 Cover Story)

For nearly a decade, Khloé Kardashian has been the rock at the center of her family’s wild ride to celebrity super-status. Now, after one of the most tumultuous years of her life, the sister behind the sisters is ready to step into the spotlight.

Lauren Nostro230 days ago
Aaliyah wearing a white bandana and hoop earrings, looking confidently at the camera. Although her career was cut short, she still has an outstanding catalogue, with at least 25 great Aaliyah Songs.

The 25 Best Aaliyah Songs

January 16 marks the birthday of legendary ’90s singer Aaliyah. She would have turned 47. To honor her legacy, here are her 25 best songs of all time, including classics like “Try Again,” “I Care 4 U,” and more.

Lauren Nostro245 days ago
Four men posing together, all smiling. One wears a bucket hat, another a beanie, and one has sunglasses and a cap. Casual setting.

50 Unreleased Rap Albums We’d Kill To Hear

Out of all the hip-hop albums that never saw the light of day, these are the projects that we're still dying to give a listen.

Lauren Nostro389 days ago
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Jay-Z sitting on a chair wearing a jersey, with a woman lying on a chair next to him, wearing a cap, in a room with shelves of shoes.

The 50 Best Rap Videos of the 2000s

The 2000s took hip-hop music videos to the next level. These are the greatest of the decade, featuring videos from Jay-Z, Eminem, Nas, and more.

Lauren Nostro400 days ago
Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg sitting together, both wearing black outfits. Dr. Dre has a cap, and Snoop Dogg wears a beanie.

The 50 Best Rap Videos of the '90s

The '90s was a glorious decade for hip-hop visuals. These were the very greatest.

Lauren Nostro432 days ago
Jay-Z wearing a beanie and a shiny jacket, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.

The 10 Best Rappers of the 2000s

From André 3000 to Jay-Z, these are the rappers who reigned from 2000 to 2009.

Lauren Nostro475 days ago
Cardi B x Megan Thee Stallion

32 Best Twerking Anthems

From Uncle Luke of 2 Live Crew’s “I Wanna Rock (Doo Doo Brown)” to City Girls &amp; Cardi B “Twerk”, here are the 32 top twerking song &amp; dancing anthems to know.

Lauren Nostro1700 days ago
Best Drake songs

The Best Drake Songs

Ahead of Certified Lover Boy, we’re counting down the best Drake songs of all time, including ‘Marvins Room’ ’Hotline Bling' & ‘God’s Plan’.

Lauren Nostro2171 days ago
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best beyonce songs

The Best Beyoncé Songs

From the start of her career to 'Everything Is Love,' we're counting down the best Beyoncé songs of all time.

Lauren Nostro2935 days ago
Kanye West's "Famous" visual

Ranking All 43 of Kanye West's Music Videos

You can trust Kanye West to make gripping, original music videos, with Spike Jonze, Hype Williams, or even himself behind the camera. In honor of his 41st birthday, we’re ranking all 43 of Kanye West’s music videos.

Lauren Nostro3024 days ago
rapper mix tape dipset diplomats

The 50 Best Rapper Mixtapes

Over the past decade, mixtapes have become just as important as albums. From 50 Cent to Young Jeezy, we rank the greatest ones ever released.

Lauren Nostro3122 days ago
Cardi B

30 Rap Songs That Say Nice Things About Women

Hip-hop is an art form that carries multiple dimensions, and believe it or not, it often has nice things to say about women. Take a look at (and listen to) our picks, and don’t forget to show the ladies in your life some love.

Lauren Nostro3143 days ago
nicki minaj verses

The 25 Best Nicki Minaj Verses

While we're waiting for "The Pink Print," let's revisit some of Nicki's best verses over the years.

Lauren Nostro3203 days ago
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best ludacris songs

The 25 Best Ludacris Songs

Ranking all of the legendary Atlanta rapper's hottest tracks. These are the best Ludacris songs!

Lauren Nostro3296 days ago
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The 25 Best Usher Songs

The best Usher songs, including "Confessions" deep cuts.

Lauren Nostro3625 days ago
Bills Mafia Complex Original Popping Open Beer

Parking Lot Pride: Drinking and Defeat With Buffalo Bills Fans

In a beaten down city where the home team always disappoints, the infamous tailgaters perform like champs.

Lauren Nostro3640 days ago

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