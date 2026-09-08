Nettspend

Nettspend, born Gunner Shepardson on March 18, 2007, in Richmond, Virginia, is an American rapper and songwriter. He gained popularity after a snippet of his song, "Drankdrankdrank," went viral on Twitter in late 2023. His debut mixtape, *Bad Ass F*cking Kid*, was released on December 6, 2024, and his debut studio album, *Early Life Crisis*, was released on March 6, 2026. He has collaborated with artists such as Xaviersobased, Evilgiane, OsamaSon, Tommy Richman, and PinkPantheress.

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