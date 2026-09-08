From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Rod Wave who just released 'Don't Look Down'—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
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These are the best rap albums of 2026, featuring Drake's 'Iceman', Rod Wave's 'Don’t Look Down', and more.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
From Playboi Carti and Ken Carson to Tana and Sofaygo, these are the best rage rap songs of all time.Antonio Johri
OsamaSon is one of the younger rappers challenging the status quo. We caught up with the South Carolina artist shortly after he dropped 'Jump Out.'Dimas Sanfiorenzo