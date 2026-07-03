Complex Shop

Complex Shop is a hub for collectors and streetwear enthusiasts eager to access exclusive drops that often sell out within minutes, marking it as a key player in e-commerce. Limited-edition releases and collaborations that spotlight influential designers and artists, anchor its offerings in specific cultural moments and trends. Major drops have included a capsule with Takashi Murakami to celebrate the 2025 MLB Tokyo Series between the Dodgers and Cubs, various drops with WWE, and KATSEYE x Gap.

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'Ibiza Black' Vans Authentic
Sneakers

How to Buy the Vans Authentic 'Ibiza' Pack

Two colorways of the 'Ibiza' Vans Authentic are available now on Complex.

Victor Deng1 day ago
The Nike Noir.
Sneakers

The Nike Noir and Mirage from the First Sight Collection Are Available on Complex

Here's how to buy the Nike Noir and Mirage silhouettes.

Victor Deng1 day ago
Travis Scott, James Blake, Ludwig Göransson together at 'The Odyssey' red carpet event.
Music

Travis Scott, James Blake, and Ludwig Göransson Link for 'The Odyssey' Track "When I'm Home"

La Flame previously worked with Nolan for the 'Tenet' track "The Plan."

Trace William Cowen1 day ago
LeBron James speaking in a suit; Jay-Z in a white shirt and hat at an outdoor event.
Sports

LeBron James on Impact 'Big Brother' Jay-Z Has Had on Him: 'One of My Biggest Inspirations'

The four-time NBA champ first met HOV when he was just 16 years old.

Trace William Cowen1 day ago
LeBron James in a denim shirt and bucket hat, wearing sunglasses, holds a wine glass. Stone wall background.
Sports

LeBron James 'Looking Forward' to What's Next After Lakers Exit: 'This Guy Said Come to the Yankees'

LeBron made clear, however, that fans and haters alike are welcome to join him for the next chapter.

Trace William Cowen2 days ago
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LeBron James in a striped shirt and cap stands in front of a purple backdrop with logos like Popeyes, Amazon Music, and Snapchat.
Sports

LeBron James, Tiffany Haddish, Travis Bennett, and More Hit UNINTERRUPTED's NYC Athlete Party

Jutta Leerdam, Chiney Ogwumike, and more were also in attendance.

Trace William Cowen2 days ago
Drake performing on stage, wearing a white vest and holding a microphone. YUME in a yellow top is holding a "Complex News" microphone.
Music

YUME Looks Back on Co-Producing Drake's Kid Cudi-Featuring "IMY2" at Just 14 Years Old

The rising star was credited on Drake's Kid Cudi-featuring 'Certified Lover Boy' track "IMY2."

Trace William Cowen2 days ago
A pair of metallic silver and black Nike sneakers with a beige sole, featuring a mesh design and the iconic Nike swoosh.
Sneakers

Nike P-6000: How to Buy

Nike's early-2000s retro runner is back in multiple colorways.

Complex Staff3 days ago
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A black and blue Argentina soccer jersey with ornate patterns, featuring the number 10, Adidas logo, and AFA crest.
Sports

How to Buy: Adidas Argentina Messi Authentic Away Jersey

Here's what you need to know about the $180 authentic away jersey.

Oruny Choi3 days ago
Crocs Classic Luxe Boat Shoe
Sneakers

How to Buy the Crocs Classic Luxe Boat Shoe

The 'Dark Cocoa' Crocs Classic Luxe Boat Shoe is available on Complex.

Victor Deng3 days ago
Kanye West wearing sunglasses and a black shirt at an event.
Music

Kanye West Should Pay $1.2 Million in Attorney's Fees After Mansion Lawsuit, Ex-Contractor Argues

The former contractor was previously awarded $140,000 in the matter.

Trace William Cowen4 days ago
Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Patent Leather'
Sneakers

How to Buy the 'Patent Leather' Nike Air Force 1 on Complex

The black patent leather-covered Air Force 1 Low is available now.

Victor Deng4 days ago
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