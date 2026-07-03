Custom

Custom sneaker culture gained mainstream attention in 2015 when artists like The Shoe Surgeon (Dominic Ciambrone) began transforming Air Jordans and Nike Air Max models into one-of-a-kind pieces using hand-painted designs, exotic leathers, and 3D-printed elements. Other pioneers like Mache Custom Kicks have also shaped the scene by creating custom game-day shoes for NFL and NBA players, as well as WWE wrestlers. This niche thrives on social media platforms such as Instagram, where creators like customizer Kickstradomis share process videos and limited-edition drops that often sell out within minutes.

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Shakira at an event, wearing a light purple outfit, with a backdrop featuring "Zootopia."
Music

Shakira Announces Madrid Residency With Custom ‘Estadio Shakira’ Experience

The singer’s Spain stop will feature an immersive, multi-sensory experience blending music, culture, and large-scale production.

Mark Elibert118 days ago
LeBron James.
Style

LeBron James Unveils Custom Mercedes-Maybach S 680

The ultra-luxury sedan is emblazoned with his own logo.

tara mahadevan120 days ago
Drake standing in a dimly lit, modern hallway with blue lighting, inside an luxury aircraft.
Music

Drake Shows Off His Newly-Renovated Plane: 'More Luxurious, Warmer'

Drizzy was gifted the plane in 2019, which featured a custom paint job by Virgil Abloh.

Alex Ocho362 days ago
(L) Bonnie Blue with long blonde hair wearing a blue jacket. (R) Bonnie Blue's customized Ferrari 458.
Pop Culture

OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue Reportedly Drops $500,000 on Custom Ferrari 458

The controversial adult star recently went viral when she claimed she slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours.

Joe Price498 days ago
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Lorenz.OG x New Balance 860v2
Sneakers

You Need a Golden Ticket to Buy Lorenz.OG's 'Dusk' New Balance 860v2

Here's how to buy Lorenz.OG's custom 'Dusk' New Balance 860v2.

Victor Deng549 days ago
Custom Air Jordan 1 Christmas
Sneakers

Customizer Turns Kid's Drawing Into Actual Air Jordan 1s for Christmas

Check out this young sneaker fan's reaction to unwrapping his gift.

Victor Deng568 days ago
Style

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Debuts New One-of-One 'Flames' Timberlands

Timberland gave the Oklahoma City Thunder star an exclusive pair of boots featuring his jersey number.

Jaelani Turner-Williams871 days ago
Jake Paul Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Boxing Boots by The Surgeon
Sneakers

Jake Paul Fights Nate Diaz In $100K Custom Travis Scott x Jordan Gear

Crafted by Dominic 'The Surgeon' Ciambrone.

Brandon Richard1078 days ago
Lil Nas X Coach custom tour wardrobe
Style

Lil Nas X Kicks Off Long Live Montero Tour With Custom Coach Wardrobe

Lil Nas X launched his Long Live Montero Tour this week, and to coincide with the first dates he’s announced that Coach provided him with a custom wardrobe.

Joe Price1409 days ago
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Kid Cudi x Givenchy collaboration
Style

Kid Cudi Debuts Custom Givenchy Pieces at To the Moon Tour

Cudi teamed up with Givenchy creative director Matthew Williams on the head-turning fit. The two will also release a special tee in celebration of the tour.

Joshua Espinoza1427 days ago
Quavo, Offset and Takeoff of Migos attend Call of Duty: Vanguard launch event
Style

Quavo Gifts $350,000 Chain to Takeoff Featuring Faces of Migos Trio

Over the past few months, fans have speculated that Migos may have broken up. Now Quavo has gifted Takeoff a chain featuring all three members.

Joe Price1488 days ago
Kendrick Lamar is seen at the Super Bowl
Style

Kendrick Lamar Wore Custom Outfit From Virgil Abloh's Final Louis Vuitton Collection for Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar punctuated the already memorable Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show performance by rocking an equally memorable custom Louis Vuitton look.

Trace William Cowen1615 days ago
Netflix Squid Game
Style

Netflix Selling Customizable 'Squid Game' Merch (UPDATE)

With fans still obsessing over Netflix’s wildly successful 'Squid Game' series, the streaming giant has dropped some new customizable merch.

Joe Price1744 days ago
bey-hov-car
Style

Beyoncé and Jay-Z May Have Commissioned $28 Million Car That Rolls-Royce CEO Calls Its ‘Most Ambitious Project Yet'

It's rumored that Beyoncé and Jay-Z custom-built the wild $28 million Rolls-Royce vehicle called the Boat Tail, which features a picnic set and much more.

tara mahadevan1877 days ago
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