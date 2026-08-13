Nike Ava Edge in College Grey/Black Is Available on Complex

Nike's Ava Edge is now available on Complex. The Ava Edge is Nike's new flagship lifestyle sneaker, described by the brand as "inspired by the geometry of modern cities" and built for navigating the concrete jungle.

The College Grey colorway brings the shoe's architectural design language to a pavement-toned palette, complemented by Dark Smoke Grey, Total Orange, and Black accents. The upper pairs a textile base with open-cell mesh sections at the toe cap and vamp for ventilation, finished with a thin rubber overlay that adds durability and enables the shoe's clean color blocking. Reflective details, a low-cut collar, and classic lacing round out the construction.

If you’re looking to add a new sneaker to your rotation, shop Nike on Complex.