One of the more premium iterations of the classic Nike Air Max 90 sneaker just released, and you can buy a pair now on Complex.

Dubbed “Shadow Brown,” this latest colorway of the beloved Air Max runner features an elevated design that starts with premium tumbled leather panels throughout the upper, dressed in a rich brown shade. Breaking up the look are lighter brown eyelets and a Nike Air-branded heel tab. The sneaker is also equipped with a woven sock liner, sail contrast stitching, and a semi-translucent tooling with Max Air cushioning on the heel of the midsole.