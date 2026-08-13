Vans LX Old Skool 36 Paisley Now Available on Complex

Vans’ LX Old Skool 36 Paisley is now available in two colorways on Complex. The silhouette sits at the top of Vans' design tier, a premium reworking of the original Style 36 silhouette. The shape retains the classic proportions fans recognize while sharpening the edges, and the Paisley edition layers in pattern-forward materials that push the design further.

The LX Old Skool 36 Paisley arrives in Woven Black and Woven Green colorways. On the Woven Green, the upper is built from a woven checker-pattern canvas in two shades of green, each panel carrying a bandana-inspired paisley print. The Woven Black follows the same blueprint in a darker palette.

If you’re looking to add a new shoe to your rotation, shop Vans on Complex.