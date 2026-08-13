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Sneakers

Vans LX Old Skool 36 Paisley Now Available on Complex

The silhouette is available now in Woven Green and Woven Black.

Green and black sneakers with white soles and a patterned design, featuring a white side stripe.
Complex

Vans’ LX Old Skool 36 Paisley is now available in two colorways on Complex.

The silhouette sits at the top of Vans' design tier, a premium reworking of the original Style 36 silhouette. The shape retains the classic proportions fans recognize while sharpening the edges, and the Paisley edition layers in pattern-forward materials that push the design further.

The LX Old Skool 36 Paisley arrives in Woven Black and Woven Green colorways. On the Woven Green, the upper is built from a woven checker-pattern canvas in two shades of green, each panel carrying a bandana-inspired paisley print. The Woven Black follows the same blueprint in a darker palette.

Where to shop the LX Old Skool 36 Paisley

If you’re looking to add a new shoe to your rotation, shop Vans on Complex.

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