Drake Shares Timely Throwback Photo of Gothed-Out 'Degrassi' Character: 'This Sh*t Not New'

Incredibly, the number of articles with the words “Drake” and “goth” in the headline seems poised to continue growing indefinitely.

Wednesday evening (Aug. 12), the Iceman artist, fresh off declaring self-described “goth baddie” Lin Lamar (a.k.a. Pinkchyu) the winner of a dating show-esque streaming event, briefly stepped back into his Degrassi days as a joking nod to his apparent longtime fondness for those immersed in the goth aesthetic.

“This shit not new,” the 39-year-old Grammy winner wrote in an Instagram Stories update, notably while sharing a photo of his Degrassi: The Next Generation character, Jimmy Brooks, standing next to goth-era Ashley Kerwin (played by Melissa McIntyre).

As we’ve pointed out in recent days, and will surely keep pointing out into the near future, the decidedly headlineable Pinkchyu moment was preceded just under a year earlier by Drake describing his ideal romantic partner during an interview with noted non-goth Bobbi Althoff.