Drake Shares Timely Throwback Photo of Gothed-Out 'Degrassi' Character: 'This Sh*t Not New'

Incredibly, the number of articles with the words “Drake” and “goth” in the headline seems poised to continue growing indefinitely.
Wednesday evening (Aug. 12), the Iceman artist, fresh off declaring self-described “goth baddie” Lin Lamar (a.k.a. Pinkchyu) the winner of a dating show-esque streaming event, briefly stepped back into his Degrassi days as a joking nod to his apparent longtime fondness for those immersed in the goth aesthetic.
“This shit not new,” the 39-year-old Grammy winner wrote in an Instagram Stories update, notably while sharing a photo of his Degrassi: The Next Generation character, Jimmy Brooks, standing next to goth-era Ashley Kerwin (played by Melissa McIntyre).
As we’ve pointed out in recent days, and will surely keep pointing out into the near future, the decidedly headlineable Pinkchyu moment was preceded just under a year earlier by Drake describing his ideal romantic partner during an interview with noted non-goth Bobbi Althoff.
“I really feel like my destiny is to end up with, like, a goth baddie with just absolute O cups, and that’s just honest,” Drake predicted at the time.
Pinkchyu, expectedly, has handily capitalized on this rollicking wave of attention with several Drake-focused social posts in recent days.
“I’m so grateful for everything that has happened the past few days,” she captioned one such post, which included video of her informing her mother of Drake’s vow to buy her a house. “Thank you so much Drake and thank you to all the wonderfully kind [people] I’ve met.”