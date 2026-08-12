The Best Hats on Complex Right Now

A great hat can finish a look, change its proportions, or quietly signal exactly where your style is headed. Complex’s current headwear selection makes a convincing case for treating the category as more than an afterthought: the lineup moves from technical outdoor utility and cold-weather fleece to playful novelty, reflective sport details, luxe embellishment, and vintage-minded tailoring.

Whether you want a cap built for light rain, a statement piece with a little theater, or an everyday shape with enough texture to stand apart, these seven options cover the range.