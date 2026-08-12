The Best Hats on Complex Right Now

A great hat can finish a look, change its proportions, or quietly signal exactly where your style is headed. Complex’s current headwear selection makes a convincing case for treating the category as more than an afterthought: the lineup moves from technical outdoor utility and cold-weather fleece to playful novelty, reflective sport details, luxe embellishment, and vintage-minded tailoring.
Whether you want a cap built for light rain, a statement piece with a little theater, or an everyday shape with enough texture to stand apart, these seven options cover the range.
Shop the Headwear Collection on Complex
KAWS X MLB Nike True Flat Brim Fitted Los Angeles Dodgers
Price: $65
How to Buy: Hats on Complex
The KAWS x MLB Nike Dodgers cap brings collectible energy to a classic baseball silhouette. Built with a structured high crown, flat brim, fitted closure, and woven panel construction, the navy-blue cap layers the Dodgers’ interlocking “LA” logo with KAWS’ embroidered “XX” motif on the front, then adds another “XX” detail at the right side. It is the edit’s most collaboration-driven piece: a straightforward team cap made distinctive through graphic layering and a sharper, more sculptural profile.
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Nike ACG Fly Cap (Safety Orange/Vivid Purple)
Price: $37
How to Buy: Hats on Complex
Nike’s ACG Fly Cap brings outdoor-minded construction into a high-visibility, three-color package. Its unstructured shape keeps the profile easy, while the water-repellent finish is designed to handle light rain and the Dri-FIT sweatband helps move sweat away from the skin. An adjustable strap and embroidered ACG logo keep the execution practical without flattening the personality of that Safety Orange and Vivid Purple palette. It is the most overtly functional pick in the group—and an especially strong choice for anyone who wants technical details without defaulting to a muted colorway.
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The North Face TNF Red Box Fleece Cap (Grounded Plum)
Price: $70
How to Buy: Hats on Complex
The North Face translates its familiar Red Box language into a soft, cold-weather cap. Built from warm fleece in a subdued Grounded Plum shade, the one-size-fits-most design is finished with a Red Box logo patch, an adjustable buckle strap, and metal grommet ventilation holes. The result is a low-effort winter layer with enough color to keep an otherwise dark outfit from feeling too predictable.
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6CRAYON Black Pleated Flat Brim Mickey Cap
Price: $69
How to Buy: Hats on Complex
The 6CRAYON Mickey Cap takes the familiar flat-brim silhouette somewhere more playful. Its structured black crown is punctuated by cartoon-inspired ear detailing, creating a graphic shape that reads immediately from across the room. The adjustable fit and polyester construction keep it wearable, but the appeal is ultimately in the proportions: this is the pick for turning a standard cap into the centerpiece of the outfit.
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OTA Black Reflective Stripe Optics Sport Hat
Price: $60
How to Buy: Hats on Complex
On The Arm’s OTA Optics Sport Hat looks like it came out of a particularly stylish alternate history of athletic gear. The black-and-white paneled construction is sharpened by reflective stripe detailing, while a rubber “O SPORT” patch supplies the front-facing hit. A hook-and-loop strap makes the one-size-fits-most cap easy to dial in. With only a few left listed, it is also the most time-sensitive buy in the edit—an understated black hat with enough technical visual language to register after dark.
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Art Studded Trucker
Price: $200
How to Buy: Hats on Complex
When Smoke Clears turns the trucker into a genuine statement piece. The Ivory version combines a twill front panel and brim with a classic mesh back, then adds metal-stud “ART” lettering with gem detailing and a tonal heart motif across the twill panels. Made in Port Morris, New York, and finished with an adjustable snapback, it is the most luxe option here: less a finishing touch than a small piece of wearable set design.
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Fried Rice Pinstripe Newsboy Cap
Price: $95
How to Buy: Hats on Complex
The Fried Rice Pinstripe Newsboy Cap brings a little tailoring to the lineup. Crafted in dark navy pinstripe denim, it pairs a rounded crown with a flat brim for a silhouette that feels equal parts classic and offbeat. The relaxed, one-size construction makes it approachable, while the pinstripes give it enough structure to work with a wool coat, a chore jacket, or a simple tee. It is the edit’s best option for anyone who wants their hat to suggest vintage sensibility without looking costume-y.