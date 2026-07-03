Sports
Sports at Complex highlights major competitive arenas such as the NBA, founded in 1946 and home to stars like LeBron James, and the NFL, established in 1920 with landmark events like the Super Bowl that attract over 100 million viewers annually. Coverage extends to niche scenes including the Street League Skateboarding series, launched in 2010 to showcase elite skateboarders like Nyjah Huston, and the rapidly growing esports sector featuring titles like League of Legends and Fortnite, with tournaments such as the 2019 League of Legends World Championship drawing millions of live viewers.
Complex dives into pivotal moments like the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, where France secured its second title, and the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, notable for Simone Biles’ withdrawal and subsequent mental health conversation. The platform also explores collaborations between athletes and brands, such as Travis Scott’s partnership with Nike on the Air Force 1 “Cactus Jack” and the rise of athlete-driven media ventures, providing fans exclusive access to game highlights, gear drops, and cultural narratives that define today’s sports landscape.