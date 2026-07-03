Sports

Sports at Complex highlights major competitive arenas such as the NBA, founded in 1946 and home to stars like LeBron James, and the NFL, established in 1920 with landmark events like the Super Bowl that attract over 100 million viewers annually. Coverage extends to niche scenes including the Street League Skateboarding series, launched in 2010 to showcase elite skateboarders like Nyjah Huston, and the rapidly growing esports sector featuring titles like League of Legends and Fortnite, with tournaments such as the 2019 League of Legends World Championship drawing millions of live viewers. Complex dives into pivotal moments like the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, where France secured its second title, and the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, notable for Simone Biles’ withdrawal and subsequent mental health conversation. The platform also explores collaborations between athletes and brands, such as Travis Scott’s partnership with Nike on the Air Force 1 “Cactus Jack” and the rise of athlete-driven media ventures, providing fans exclusive access to game highlights, gear drops, and cultural narratives that define today’s sports landscape.

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Latest Stories

OG Anunoby #8 of the New York Knicks drives to the basket against Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter in Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on June 10, 2026 in New York City.
Sports

How to Buy the Basketball That Helped End the Knicks’ 53-Year Drought

OG Anunoby’s Game 4 Finals ball is headed to Sotheby’s, where it could sell for millions after helping set up the Knicks’ first title since 1973.

Maggie Ekberg23 days ago
Serena Williams in an off-shoulder green dress, smiling at "The Roast of Kevin Hart" Netflix event.
Sports

Serena Williams Confirms Return to Professional Tennis: 'I'm Excited to Be Back'

Williams is set to compete at this month’s HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club.

Trace William Cowen46 days ago
Matt McCormick
Sports

Mike Tyson Boxing Milestone Commemorated in Print Collaboration With Matt McCormick

The print collection commemorates when Tyson became the youngest world heavyweight boxing champion in 1986.

Jaelani Turner-Williams57 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 28: Brenda Song is seen outside GMA Studios on April 28, 2026 in New York City.
Sports

Brenda Song Shows Off Her NBA Knowledge, Shares Her Dream Starting Five

The 'Starting 5' actress named Shaq, Tim Duncan and the late Kobe Bryant as members of her dream team.

Jaelani Turner-Williams71 days ago
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David Benavidez Calls Out Saúl 'Canelo' Alvarez After TKOing Zurdo
Sports

David Benavidez TKOs Zurdo, Calls Out Canelo Alvarez Next

Fresh off a Zurdo stoppage on Cinco de Mayo weekend, the new three-division champion sets his sights on Canelo.

Bernadette Giacomazzo75 days ago
New Podcast Explores the 'Enhanced Games,' Where Athletes Can Take All The Performance Enhancing Drugs They Want
Sports

How the ‘SuperHuman’ Podcast Explores the Controversial Enhanced Games

Inside ‘SuperHuman,’ the podcast exploring the controversial Enhanced Games and the growing culture of performance enhancement in elite sports.

Bernadette Giacomazzo78 days ago
A blue wall with the Fanatics logo, featuring a stylized red "F" and the word "Fanatics" in white.
Style

Fanatics to Bring 'World-Class Retail Experience' to NFL With New Partnership

Fanatics and the NFL are expanding their collaborative relationship.

Trace William Cowen84 days ago
Recreational Habits
Style

Recreational Habits Brings Country Club Style to USA Fencing With New Collection

The 10-piece collection, set to release in June, blends preppy attire with athletics.

Jaelani Turner-Williams86 days ago
Arman Tsarukyan and Georgio Poullas has gone viral in a BuzzStar Clip.
Pop Culture

Arman Tsarukyan and Georgio Poullas Go From Brawl to 'Brother' in Viral BuzzStar Clip

BuzzStar video shows the former rivals reconnecting over a Lamborghini, a bodyguard offer, and a viral moment of mutual respect in competitive wrestling.

Maggie Ekberg91 days ago
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The founder says the NBA star proved you don't have to stay in one lane to win.
Sports

Finance Influencer Says LeBron James Inspired His ‘Why Not Me’ Mindset

The founder says the NBA star proved you don't have to stay in one lane to win.

Maggie Ekberg93 days ago
J Cole performs during 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 7, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Music

J. Cole Says He Was Only Able to Play One Game With Chinese Basketball League Due to Visa Issues

Cole only played for eight minutes during one game with the Nanjing Monkey Kings.

Joe Price94 days ago
Members of the Harlem Globetrotters meet with Pope Leo XIV at the end of the weekly general audience at St Peter's Square in The Vatican on April 8, 2026.
Pop Culture

Harlem Globetrotters Help Pope Leo Spin a Basketball on His Finger

A video shows the Harlem Globetrotters helping Pope Leo spin a basketball during their Vatican visit.

Holly Riordan98 days ago
Popmart
Style

Labubu Celebrates 2026 FIFA World Cup With Exclusive Collection

The series features the worldwide sensation paying homage to the professional soccer championship.

Jaelani Turner-Williams110 days ago
Vincent Tullo for Nike
Sports

U.S. Soccer and Nike Unveil National Team Kits Ahead of 2026 World Cup

The kits will be worn by the USMNT during this summer’s World Cup.

Jaelani Turner-Williams123 days ago
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Livvy Dunne featured in new Fanatics video
Sports

Livvy Dunne Joined by 9 Doubles of Herself in New Fanatics Sportsbook Campaign Video

"What's better than one? 10," Dunne says in the newly released spot.

Trace William Cowen129 days ago

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