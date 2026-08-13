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Nike Zoom Skylon 11 in Volt/Metallic Silver/Black Available on Complex

Nike's late-2000s elite runner has returned.

A pair of vibrant green and black athletic shoes with white soles, featuring a dynamic design and lace-up closure.
Complex

Nike has revived the Zoom Skylon 11, its late-2000s elite performance running shoe, now available to shop on Complex.

The 2026 Skylon 11 stays faithful to the original silhouette. Arriving in a Volt/Metallic Silver/Black colorway, the upper is built from breathable mesh and synthetic leather with reflective details, while the chunky Air Zoom midsole retains the deep flex grooves and exposed pods.

The shoe’s design cues deliver a balanced combination of cushioning and flexibility for a shoe that originally served elite milers and marathoners as a high-mileage workhorse.

Where to buy the Zoom Skylon 11 in Volt/Metallic Silver/Black

If you’re ready to add a new shoe to your rotation, shop Nike on Complex.

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