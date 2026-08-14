Brigade USA and Jordan Brand Unveil Exclusive UV Reactive Skyline Tee

The tee is only obtainable via a giveaway at Brigade's August 16 BBQ event in Brooklyn, underscoring the brand's "community over commodity" ethos and grassroots rise from founder Aaron Maldonado's pizza delivery tips.

Brigade USA has teamed up with Jordan Brand to bring New York City's skyline to life in a new way. The UV Reactive Skyline Tee is the latest collab between the two brands, a piece that draws its visual identity from the Big Apple's iconic skyline and features artwork that activates when exposed to UV light. Unable to purchase, the exclusive piece is only available to win at Brigade's BBQ event that takes place Sunday (August 16) at 99 Scott Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 1 - 7 P.M. ET. RSVP is available here.

The collaboration marks a significant moment for Brigade, which founder Aaron Maldonado launched in 2014 partly on the strength of pizza delivery tips — a detail that has become central to the brand's grassroots story. From those origins, Brigade has grown into a full-scale lifestyle label operating on the principle of "community over commodity," with deep roots in the energy and culture of New York. Brigade has long built its collections in partnership with local models, stylists, musicians, and artists, and the Jordan Brand link continues that tradition of high-profile collaborative work. The brand also created a Staff Tee for Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh's SS26 runway show, signaling how far its reach now extends. The UV Reactive Skyline Tee is the latest addition to Brigade's expanding presence, with its full Spring/Summer 2026 catalog available on Complex.

Launched in March, the SS26 collection is described as carrying "a kind of earned confidence" that moves between tailored and athletic references without leaning too hard into either. The second half of the collection was launched in May.

Brigade describes its purpose as "more than just a brand," calling it "a lifestyle, a movement, and a celebration of individuality within a collective spirit." Its site tagline puts the brand's hustle in even sharper terms: "We've done so much with so little for so long, we can do everything with nothing now."