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Doja Cat Declares Tyga 'a Penis' for Making AI-Assisted, Critically Panned Album

'$TARFACE' recently earned a rare zero-star review from 'Pitchfork.'

Doja Cat in a purple outfit and hat with sunglasses, next to Tyga in a red and white striped shirt, performing with a microphone.
Images via Getty/Bennett Raglin/BET & Getty/Justin Palmer/White Fox Boutique

Tyga has been declared “a penis” by Doja Cat after releasing an AI-assisted album that has been met with truly abysmal reviews.

As you’re no doubt aware, Tyga’s ninth studio album, $TARFACE, earned a rare zero-star review from Pitchfork this week. Drew Millard called the album a “piece of shit,” arguing that listening to it places one in “their own personal [David] Cronenberg film.” Notably, the review currently stands as the lowest score Pitchfork has doled out in nearly 20 years.

Tyga later appeared to respond to the critical panning on Instagram by quoting a 2008 verse from the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

Now, Doja Cat, who previously made her stance on generative AI quite clear, has offered a phallically themed dig aimed at Tyga.

“Nobody asked me anything about Tyga but I just felt like saying this,” the Vie artist and Grammy winner said during a recent stream, as seen in the clip below. “Tyga is a penis for making an AI album.”

Back in June, Doja offered a firm “fuck AI for real” while addressing purported song leaks that were circulating on social media at the time.

“All of those songs that are leaking that they’re saying are mine are AI,” she told fans. “None of it is me.”

Other noteworthy artists, including SZA, have also taken a public stance against the use of generative AI, while Tidal and other streaming platforms have introduced new policies in response to its proliferation.

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