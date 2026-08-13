Doja Cat Declares Tyga 'a Penis' for Making AI-Assisted, Critically Panned Album

Tyga has been declared “a penis” by Doja Cat after releasing an AI-assisted album that has been met with truly abysmal reviews.

As you’re no doubt aware, Tyga’s ninth studio album, $TARFACE, earned a rare zero-star review from Pitchfork this week. Drew Millard called the album a “piece of shit,” arguing that listening to it places one in “their own personal [David] Cronenberg film.” Notably, the review currently stands as the lowest score Pitchfork has doled out in nearly 20 years.

Tyga later appeared to respond to the critical panning on Instagram by quoting a 2008 verse from the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Now, Doja Cat, who previously made her stance on generative AI quite clear, has offered a phallically themed dig aimed at Tyga. “Nobody asked me anything about Tyga but I just felt like saying this,” the Vie artist and Grammy winner said during a recent stream, as seen in the clip below. “Tyga is a penis for making an AI album.”